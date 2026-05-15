2026 World Cup innovation unlikely to reach Premier League as FIFA’s VAR push hits wall due to one important issue

The debate around VAR is preparing to take another dramatic turn ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but the Premier League appears ready to move in a completely different direction. While FIFA pushes for broader video review powers on the biggest stage in soccer, England’s top flight is preparing to reject those same measures.

For months, controversy surrounding VAR has dominated discussions across the league, with supporters, managers, and former players all questioning whether the technology is improving the game. Yet despite FIFA’s determination to expand the system at the World Cup, the Premier League now looks set to resist making major changes next season.

According to reports from The Guardian, Premier League clubs are expected to vote against expanding VAR authority during next month’s annual general meeting. The proposed changes would allow officials to review corner-kick decisions and second yellow-card incidents, powers that have already been approved by IFAB earlier this year.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) introduced the rule adjustment in February after FIFA requested broader VAR intervention for the upcoming World Cup. Referees at the tournament are expected to use the extended system, especially during high-pressure knockout matches where one incorrect call could decide an entire campaign.

VAR in use during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the Premier League has received strong advice from PGMOL against implementing those changes domestically. The refereeing body reportedly believes wider VAR intervention could create even more disruption during matches, something clubs are increasingly worried about after another chaotic season of controversy.

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Why the Premier League is resisting FIFA’s approach

The Guardian explained that PGMOL fears additional reviews would significantly extend the length of games, while also increasing pressure on referees and frustrating broadcasters. That concern has become central to the league’s thinking as criticism surrounding VAR continues to intensify across England.

The Premier League already experiences some of the longest VAR delays in Europe. According to data collected by Snickers in collaboration with Opta, English soccer suffers more than 1,100 minutes of stoppages per season because of VAR interventions, more than La Liga, Serie A, or the Bundesliga.

Referee Maurizio Mariani overturns his original decision of penalty for Liverpool after a VAR check

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Supporters have grown increasingly vocal as well. One survey from March claimed 75 percent of fans oppose VAR in its current form, while many believe the technology has slowed the pace and emotion of matches too dramatically.

FIFA pushing ahead for the World Cup

While the Premier League remains cautious, FIFA has taken the opposite stance ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina and FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly believe one missed corner decision or unpunished foul could unfairly determine a World Cup result.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

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That fear becomes even more significant in knockout soccer, where a single moment can define an entire nation’s tournament. FIFA officials are especially focused on dangerous grappling situations inside the penalty area during corners and set pieces.

Former Switzerland goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbuhler, who now works with FIFA’s Technical Study Group, warned that officials will closely monitor physical battles at set pieces throughout the tournament. “What has happened, especially in the Premier League with Arsenal, this is a trend, yes, but I am sure for our World Cup, we have the best referees there,” he explained.