How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in USA: 2026 FA Cup Final, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Manchester City WHAT FA Cup WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Saturday, May 16, 2026

WHERE ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Chelsea enters the FA Cup Final with a desperate need to salvage a disastrous season. After occupying a Champions League spot in January, a calamitous run of form has seen them plummet to 9th in the Premier League table, with just two wins in their last eleven matches across all competitions. The FA Cup represents their only remaining chance at silverware and a positive conclusion to a turbulent campaign under interim management.

In stark contrast, Manchester City arrives at Wembley as a well-oiled machine on the verge of another domestic double. Having already secured the EFL Cup, Pep Guardiola‘s side has been nearly invincible, losing just one of their last 33 domestic fixtures. For City, this final is not just about another trophy; it’s about cementing their dynasty and continuing an era of unprecedented dominance in English soccer.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Chelsea‘s campaign unraveled following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca, leading to a freefall in the league standings and a crisis of confidence. Manchester City, meanwhile, has navigated a demanding schedule with ruthless efficiency, maintaining their elite standards while competing for both the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

The tactical battle is expected to be a classic clash of styles. Manchester City will likely control the tempo, dominating possession and using their high press to suffocate Chelsea. The Blues, under interim boss Calum McFarlane, are expected to concede possession, organize into a compact defensive block, and look to exploit City‘s high line with quick counter-attacks. The game will be won or lost based on Chelsea‘s defensive resilience and their ability to be clinical in transition.

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For Chelsea, the motivation is clear: win a first domestic trophy under the new ownership and bring a silver lining to an otherwise forgettable season. For Manchester City, the objective is to add another piece of silverware to their collection, securing a domestic double and reinforcing Pep Guardiola‘s legacy. The pressure is immense on both sides, but for entirely different reasons.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Recent history heavily favors Manchester City in this fixture. The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 13 encounters with Chelsea, securing ten wins and three draws. The Blues have not tasted victory against City since their triumph in the 2021 Champions League final, a run of dominance that underscores the gap that has emerged between the two clubs.

Looking at the last five meetings, the pattern becomes even clearer. City has kept three clean sheets and conceded only two goals, while scoring ten themselves. This includes a commanding 3-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge just a month ago and a narrow 1-0 win in the 2024 FA Cup semi-final, showcasing their ability to control these high-stakes matches both defensively and offensively.

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Historical data from FA Cup finals at the new Wembley also points towards a tight affair. A remarkable 16 of the 19 finals held since 2007 have featured fewer than four goals. Furthermore, the ‘Both Teams To Score – No’ outcome has been successful in four of the last six head-to-head clashes, suggesting that goals may be at a premium on Saturday.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Chelsea heads to Wembley grappling with a significant injury crisis, while Manchester City reports a nearly clean bill of health.

The Blues are facing major selection headaches. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is a doubt due to a concussion, and a host of attacking players, including Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, are also dealing with knocks. With Mykhaylo Mudryk suspended, interim manager Calum McFarlane may be forced to deploy players in unfamiliar roles to field a competitive side.

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Manchester City‘s primary concern is the fitness of midfield anchor Rodri, who has been dealing with physical discomfort. Should he be unavailable, Nico Gonzalez is expected to step in. Otherwise, Pep Guardiola has a full-strength squad to choose from, allowing him to field a formidable lineup capable of executing his game plan.

Chelsea Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernández, Cucurella; Pedro

This lineup reflects Chelsea‘s injury woes, with Jörgensen potentially starting in goal and Marc Cucurella pushed into an advanced role on the wing out of necessity. The team will rely heavily on the creativity of Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández to create chances against a dominant City side.

Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Khusanov, Guehi, Nunes; Gonzalez, Silva; Doku, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

This is City‘s powerhouse formation, designed to control possession and overwhelm opponents. Erling Haaland will lead the line, supported by the creative force of Rayan Cherki. The only significant question is in midfield, where Nico Gonzalez may deputize for Rodri.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester City FA Cup Final on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the FA Cup, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like La Liga, Premier League, and other major tournaments.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99/mo, offering incredible value for soccer fans. The plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand content, and exclusive studio shows.

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Beyond soccer, the service offers a deep library of movies, TV series, and other live sports, making it a comprehensive entertainment package for the entire household.

SEE MORE: For a complete rundown of games, check out the FA Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.