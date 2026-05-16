Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka confirmed lineups: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the AFC Champions League Two final

A big day lies ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to add another title to his great career, with Al Nassr facing Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final in Riyadh.

While the focus was on the Saudi Pro League earlier this week, attention now shifts fully to this final. Al Nassr want to keep their perfect record after reaching this match by winning all 10 of their games.

The road was a bit longer for Gamba Osaka, as they had to play two more matches than their rivals. Even so, their run was impressive, with 9 wins in 12 matches and only one loss.

Al Nassr vs. Gamba Osaka lineups

The lineup chosen by Jorge Jesus was: Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Iñigo, Ayman; Alhassan, Saad; Ghareeb, Mané, João Félix; Ronaldo.

Ronaldo couldn’t celebrate in the week (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

As for the Japanese club managed by Jens Wissing, the players he selected were: Araki; Miura, Kishimoto, Nakatani, Hatsuse; Suzuki, Mito; Meshino, Jebali, Yamashita; Hümmet.

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see also Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Their league positions

Al Nassr are on the verge of winning the Saudi Pro League, which they could do today if Al Hilal do not beat Neom. If that happens, they would only need a win over Damac in the final match. Gamba Osaka are in a different situation, as they have played 17 matches so far and currently sit third in the J1 League.