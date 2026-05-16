Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AFC Champions League Two
Comments

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka confirmed lineups: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the AFC Champions League Two final

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Ronaldo has a new final ahead
© Yasser Bakhsh - Kenta Harada/Getty ImagesRonaldo has a new final ahead

A big day lies ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to add another title to his great career, with Al Nassr facing Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final in Riyadh.

While the focus was on the Saudi Pro League earlier this week, attention now shifts fully to this final. Al Nassr want to keep their perfect record after reaching this match by winning all 10 of their games.

The road was a bit longer for Gamba Osaka, as they had to play two more matches than their rivals. Even so, their run was impressive, with 9 wins in 12 matches and only one loss.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Al Nassr vs. Gamba Osaka lineups

The lineup chosen by Jorge Jesus was: Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Iñigo, Ayman; Alhassan, Saad; Ghareeb, Mané, João Félix; Ronaldo.

Ronaldo couldn’t celebrate in the week (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Ronaldo couldn’t celebrate in the week (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

As for the Japanese club managed by Jens Wissing, the players he selected were: Araki; Miura, Kishimoto, Nakatani, Hatsuse; Suzuki, Mito; Meshino, Jebali, Yamashita; Hümmet.

Advertisement
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

see also

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Their league positions

Al Nassr are on the verge of winning the Saudi Pro League, which they could do today if Al Hilal do not beat Neom. If that happens, they would only need a win over Damac in the final match. Gamba Osaka are in a different situation, as they have played 17 matches so far and currently sit third in the J1 League.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Final

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Final

Live updates of AFC Champions League Two final Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka.

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Saudi Pro League 2025-26 prize money: How much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will earn if they win the title

Al Nassr could win the Saudi Pro League without playing as Cristiano Ronaldo may add a new title.

How Al-Hilal’s result vs NEOM could impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr title chances in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League

How Al-Hilal’s result vs NEOM could impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr title chances in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League

With Karim Benzema's Al-Hilal hosting NEOM at the Kingdom Arena, the outcome of that match could dramatically shape what happens on the final weekend of the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo braced for shock exit: Jorge Jesus reportedly decides against Al-Nassr renewal as his preferred destination emerges in post-2026 World Cup twist

Cristiano Ronaldo braced for shock exit: Jorge Jesus reportedly decides against Al-Nassr renewal as his preferred destination emerges in post-2026 World Cup twist

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon experience another major change at Al-Nassr, with growing reports suggesting Jorge Jesus is already preparing for life away from the Riyadh giant once the season comes to an end.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo