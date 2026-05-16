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Manuel Neuer set for historic fifth 2026 World Cup after Germany’s twist, but one major obstacle threatens Julian Nagelsmann’s reported plan

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany gives instructions to his keeper Manuel Neuer
© Getty ImagesJulian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany gives instructions to his keeper Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer could be heading to a fifth FIFA World Cup after reports claimed Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has decided to bring the veteran goalkeeper back for the 2026 tournament. The Bayern Munich captain had previously stepped away from international soccer after EURO 2024, but the situation appears to have dramatically changed ahead of Germany’s trip to North America.

The development has quickly become one of the biggest talking points in German soccer. Nagelsmann reportedly views Neuer as Germany’s number one goalkeeper again, despite the 40-year-old initially bringing his international career to an end less than two years ago.

Speculation intensified following Bayern Munich’s final Bundesliga match against Cologne. Neuer started the match as Bayern cruised to a 5-1 victory, but his afternoon suddenly took an unexpected turn when he signaled toward the bench before being substituted shortly after the hour mark. The veteran goalkeeper attempted to calm fears after the final whistle. 

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“I felt a slight twinge in my calf; I didn’t want to take any risks with next week in mind,” Neuer explained after the match. Even with questions surrounding his Germany future continuing to grow, the shot-stopper avoided giving direct answers. “Ask the coach. For me, this is not a topic right now,” he said when asked about a possible return to the national team.

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Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich lifts the Bundesliga trophy

The Bayern captain repeatedly shifted attention toward the upcoming DFB-Pokal final instead. His refusal to deny the reports, however, only fueled further speculation that discussions behind the scenes had already taken place.

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Julian Nagelsmann reportedly makes his decision

According to reports from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Julian Nagelsmann has already decided to bring Neuer back as Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup. Plettenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “World Cup return decided: Julian Nagelsmann brings Manuel Neuer back as Germany’s No.1 – DONE.”

The report also claimed that positive talks between Neuer, Nagelsmann, and sporting director Rudi Voller convinced the goalkeeper to reverse his retirement decision. The DFB-Team is expected to announce its final World Cup squad next week, with the veteran reportedly already included in the preliminary selection.

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That decision would represent a remarkable comeback story. Neuer retired from international soccer in August 2024 after another major tournament with Germany, but the door now appears wide open once again.

The one issue that could change everything

Despite the growing confidence surrounding his return, one concern still threatens to derail Germany’s plan: Neuer’s calf problem suffered against Cologne.

The goalkeeper pointed toward his left leg before leaving the field and later walked toward the dressing room alongside Bayern doctor Peter Ueblacker. Reports in Germany suggested immediate concern because Neuer has dealt with recurring calf problems throughout the season.

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Manuel Neuer retired from the Germany national team in 2024.

Manuel Neuer retired from the Germany national team in 2024.

Florian Plettenberg’s report specifically stated that Neuer’s return would happen “provided his substitution against Cologne has no serious consequences.” That detail has suddenly become the key issue hanging over Germany’s preparations.

For now, Bayern and Germany both appear hopeful that the problem is only minor. Neuer was later seen celebrating Bayern’s Bundesliga title triumph with teammates and showed no major visible signs of discomfort during the celebrations.

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