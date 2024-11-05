Excitement is building for the UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City, a match poised to be pivotal in securing a top spot for both teams. Beyond the competition, fans are anticipating the strategic face-off between managers Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim, soon to be the next Manchester United coach. When asked about Amorim, Guardiola had only words of admiration.

Guardiola and Amorim last faced each other in the 2021-22 Champions League Round of 16, where City dominated with a 5-0 win in the first leg. However, in discussing the upcoming matchup, Guardiola expressed a note of caution.

“It’s the same manager, the patterns are pretty similar, they changed players. In that game, it wasn’t easy, but we arrived in the first half four, five times and scored four, five goals. We were clinical, but I think they improved,” said Guardiola in an interview with TNT Sports.

Though he has yet to meet Amorim personally, Guardiola expressed his respect and enthusiasm for Amorim’s move to the Premier League: “I don’t know him, but from outside, he looks like a lovely guy. When I see him in the dugout he behaves much, much better than me. Honestly, I am really pleased that he is coming to England to play (with) United. I think both clubs have a lot of respect in the hierarchy.”

Amorim will lead Sporting for two final matches before moving to Manchester United, giving both managers a preview of each other’s tactics ahead of future encounters in England.

Amorim: “Guardiola is the best coach in the world”

Since their last encounter, Amorim has built an impressive reputation, establishing Sporting as one of Portugal’s top teams and holding his own against Europe’s elite. Before the game, he made a comment about Guardiola that might stir mixed feelings among United fans.

“It’s a massive game, for me he’s the best coach in the world – I know it’s tough for Manchester United fans- and I think it’s the best team in the world. So it’s going to be a tough game, we are near the qualification for playoff, so this game is very important,” Amorim said on talks with TNT Sports.

The occasion holds special significance for Amorim, as it will be his last home game with Sporting at Estádio José Alvalade: It’s also my last game in Alvalade, so that’s the focus; the objectives of Sporting, my last game in Alvalade. I know everybody in England are taking ideas for this game, but for me it’s just that.