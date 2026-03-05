Bale and Paul Scholes name ‘ideal’ candidate for Manchester United head coach role amid Michael Carrick uncertainty

After several years of sporting failures, Manchester United seem to be finding some consistency under Michael Carrick. Despite this, they appear to be looking for a candidate with experience and several titles to his name to lead the project. In light of this, Gareth Bale and Paul Scholes decided to join the conversation, recommending a world-class manager as the “perfect” option to take charge of the Red Devils.

“I think he (Carlo Ancelotti) would do great [at Manchester United]. He’s not just the manager, he is a coach as well. He can do the tactical stuff [too]… If you go into a big club, you’ve got good players, whether they’re performing at the time or not. Like Man United, they have been the last few weeks, but, prior to that, they hadn’t been performing… He’ll get the best out of players and will just simplify things, which you see now with Michael Carrick,” Gareth Bale said, via The Overlap.

Joining Bale statements, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes echoed the Welsman thoughts. Known as a fierce critic of Carrick’s tenure, he decided to support the Italian coach: “The perfect one out there – I say perfect – Ancelotti is still out there. I know he is coach of Brazil. He is the perfect one for Manchester United where you think he will make players feel a million dollars. And he has the experience of winning stuff,” he said, via The Overlap.

While Ancelotti is a coach appreciated by the Red Devils, he has already made it clear that he is close to extending his contract with Brazil for four more years, complicating his arrival. With this in mind, the English side would have a very difficult task convincing him to join the team, as he would not have the same level of stability. For this reason, Manchester United have rather limited options when it comes to choosing their next manager.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

Report: Carrick gains ground as Manchester United’s head coach

Following the mid-season departure of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United decided to appoint Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season. With this, they aimed to buy time to search for a world-class coach, moving away from inexperienced candidates after failing in recent years. However, the Englishman coach now appears to be gaining momentum to become the permanent manager due to compelling reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bruno Fernandes’ future could be decided soon as Manchester United reportedly submit major contract renewal offer

Throughout the season, the Red Devils have targeted Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique as their priority candidates. However, both managers appear to have rejected the possibility, remaining in England and at PSG, respectively. While Oliver Glasner seemed like a strong candidate, he now appears to be attracting the attention of Red Bull as Global Head of Soccer. In light of this, Michael Carrick emerges as a strong possibility.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are considering backing Carrick as their permanent manager. After running out of experienced options, the Englishman’s impact has caught attention, as he has kept the team unbeaten and in the Champions League places since his arrival. In addition, Michael has already expressed that he would be open to this possibility, leaving the door open to any outcome.