Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos included: Gareth Bale builds his perfect player, but shockingly no place for ex-Tottenham teammates

By Martina Alcheva

© Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid and Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrating.

The debate over soccer’s greatest qualities usually invites abstract answers, but when Gareth Bale was asked to construct his version of the perfect player, the result was anything but theoretical. Drawing exclusively from one club’s galaxy of icons, Bale delivered a selection that immediately turned heads. Cristiano RonaldoKylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos all made the cut—yet there was no room at all for any of Bale’s former Tottenham teammates.

For a player who defined eras in both Spain and England, the choice felt deliberate. Bale’s answers were not about sentiment or nostalgia, but about what he believes wins at the very highest level. And unsurprisingly, every attribute pointed back to one club.

Just before breaking down the qualities themselves, the mystery dissolves. Bale’s “perfect footballer” is built entirely from Real Madrid players—past and present—with the Welshman even selecting himself for two of the most decisive traits.

When challenged to assemble a flawless player using seven core attributes, Bale stayed firmly rooted in the environment that shaped his greatest achievements. Speaking candidly in an interview, he answered each prompt without hesitation, leaning on the players he shared dressing rooms, trophies, and defining nights with.

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Real Madrid CF jokes with teammates Gareth Bale (L), and Sergio Ramos

The framework was simple: right foot, left foot, heart, goalscoring, defending, speed, and big-moment ability. The execution, however, revealed Bale’s soccer values—and his hierarchy of greatness.

Technique and balance: Feet that decide matches

For the right foot, the Welshman’s choice was immediate and unsurprising. “Right foot, probably Toni Kroos,” he said, referencing the German midfielder’s metronomic precision and control. Kroos symbolized reliability under pressure—an essential foundation for any elite player.

When asked about the left foot, Bale did not shy away from self-belief. “I’ll go myself,” he answered. Given his history of thunderous strikes and iconic final goals, few would argue. His left foot defined Champions League finals and domestic cup triumphs, making it one of the most feared weapons of its era.

Soccer perfection is not built on skill alone. Bale emphasized this by selecting Casemiro for “heart.” The Brazilian represented sacrifice, discipline, and relentless commitment—traits that allowed stars to flourish around him. The Brazilian’s inclusion highlighted Bale’s belief that mentality and selflessness are non-negotiable at the top. Trophies, in Bale’s view, are won as much by unseen work as by moments of brilliance.

Goals, defending, and the spine of champions

For goalscoring, Bale went with the most prolific name imaginable. “Finishing, Ronaldo,” he said plainly. No explanation was required. Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking output across competitions made him the definitive benchmark for turning chances into silverware.

Defensively, Bale chose leadership and resilience. “Defending, I’d go Sergio Ramos.” Ramos symbolized not just tackling or aerial dominance, but authority—a defender who thrived under pressure and delivered in decisive moments, even from the penalty spot.

The only current Real Madrid player to feature was selected for pace. “Speed, probably go Mbappe,” Bale said. In doing so, he acknowledged soccer’s evolution. Mbappe represents modern explosiveness, transitional danger, and the ability to change matches in seconds. His inclusion bridged generations—linking Bale’s era with the present and future of the club.

Why weren’t there any Tottenham players?

Perhaps the most striking element of Bale’s selection was what—and who—was missing. Despite his iconic Premier League years, no Tottenham player featured. The omission underscored a clear message: Bale’s soccer identity, peak, and legacy are inseparable from Real Madrid. This was not a slight against former teammates, but an acknowledgment of where Bale believes soccer’s highest standard truly lived for him.

