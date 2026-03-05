Trending topics:
Real Madrid legend Luis Figo makes bold suggestion to Kylian Mbappe amid his injury: ‘Those sacrifices take their toll’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Luis Figo and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.
Throughout the 2025–26 season, Kylian Mbappé has established as the team’s most decisive player. After netting 38 goals, he has consolidated his place as the team’s top scorer, proving crucial against world-class opponents. However, the Frenchman has suffered an injury to his left knee that has created significant uncertainty. In response, Real Madrid legend Luis Figo decided to offer advice to the 27-year-old star on his recovery.

After missing the game against CD Osasuna, Mbappé was diagnosed with a sprained left knee. However, he is reportedly suffering from a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament, which could keep him out longer than expected. Despite these reports, Los Blancos remain optimistic about his return, expecting him to be back for the second leg against Manchester City. In light of this, Luis Figo decided to give Mbappé some advice on his recovery.

“Mbappé’s injury is really a matter of seeing, on a personal level, what the player truly feels. Whether he can take the risk or not, and if by taking that risk he might suffer worse consequences… In my case, on some occasions, I pushed myself and it didn’t go so well, but it was always because I wanted to be present on the pitch… Afterwards, those sacrifices take their toll,” Figo said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Following Rodrygo’s season-ending ACL and meniscus injury, fans have been urging caution in managing Mbappé’s health, a concern reinforced by Figo’s words. Nevertheless, coach Álvaro Arbeloa offered a positive update, raising hope for a mid-March return. However, this optimism also brings concerns about a potential relapse that could sideline him of the 2026 World Cup and the next season.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrating a goal.

Real Madrid face serious doubts as injuries hit several star players

Unlike previous seasons, Los Blancos have suffered several injuries to key players such as Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão and now Rodrygo Goes. Far from ACL injuries being an isolated incident, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba have also suffered this injury in recent years. In addition, Real Madrid are dealing with constant player injuries, generating significant doubts among fans regarding the club’s medical services.

Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid lose target as PSG star Vitinha shuts down departure rumors: ‘It would be foolish to leave’

Seeking to distance all criticism and rumors, coach Álvaro Arbeloa explained that the decision to have a second opinion on the injuries of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé came from the club itself. With this, he rules out any lack of trust from the players in the medical staff. What still remains unaddressed, however, are the constant injuries to the team’s stars, which raise doubts regarding physical preparation and the workload of matches.

