Kylian Mbappe’s injury stirs debate if Real Madrid plays better without him: Surprising record without French star revealed

Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid in summer 2024 with enormous expectations, instantly becoming the centerpiece of the club’s attack. The French forward has delivered goals and decisive performances throughout the season, but this season has been dominated by uncertainty surrounding his knee woes. Amid that concern, a curious debate has begun to emerge: Does Real Madrid play better without Mbappe?

With the season entering a crucial phase across La Liga and the Champions League, Real Madrid now faces a complicated reality. Its star striker is battling discomfort in his left knee, leaving his availability uncertain. While the club insists the issue is manageable, the situation has reportedly triggered tension behind the scenes and raised questions about how the team performs without its most explosive attacker.

The Frenchman’sphysical issue dates back to early December, when he first felt discomfort after a league defeat against Celta Vigo. Since then, the problem has lingered despite periods in which he continued playing and scoring. Los Blancos eventually confirmed the diagnosis at the end of December, releasing a brief statement that offered little detail about the recovery timeline. “He has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. His progress will be monitored,” the club stated.

Although Mbappe has continued to feature intermittently, the injury forced him to miss recent matches, including a shock 1-0 home defeat to Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. That result intensified scrutiny around both his fitness and Madrid’s overall performance.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa acknowledged the delicate nature of the situation when discussing the forward’s recovery. “It’s hard to tell the difference between discomfort and injury,” Arbeloa explained. “Obviously, when someone isn’t playing, it’s because they’re injured… we decided that he should stop, recover, and come back with confidence.”

The key stat that sparked the debate

Amid the ongoing drama surrounding Mbappe’s fitness, an intriguing statistic has begun circulating in Spanish media. Kylian Mbappe has missed seven games for Real Madrid this season, and the club lost in three of them, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

The numbers immediately triggered debate among supporters and analysts. For a club accustomed to dominating domestic and European competitions, a 43 percent defeat rate in matches without their star forward is unusually high. While the sample size remains relatively small, the figures highlight how significantly the team’s dynamics can change when Mbappe is unavailable.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal in LaLiga.

Why Mbappe’s presence still matters

Mbappe’s importance to Real Madrid extends far beyond simple goal totals. The French international provides several tactical elements that shape the team’s attacking identity. His explosive pace allows Madrid to transition rapidly from defense to attack. His movement behind defensive lines forces opponents to retreat deeper, creating space for teammates. And his clinical finishing often turns half-chances into decisive goals.

This season alone, Mbappe has scored 38 of Real Madrid’s 87 goals across all competitions, representing 43.7 percent of the team’s total scoring output. When he is absent, Madrid still possesses elite talent, but the attacking structure inevitably changes. The team loses its most direct outlet, and opponents can defend with slightly less fear of sudden counterattacks.

The numbers suggest that Real Madrid is not entirely dependent on Mbappe, but the Whites are clearly more consistent with him on the pitch. Winning four of seven matches without him demonstrates the squad’s depth and quality. However, the losses in those games indicate that his presence provides a crucial margin for error.

