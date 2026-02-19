Carlo Ancelotti confirms his future with the Brazil national team beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti faces the enormous challenge of leading Brazil in pursuit of its first World Cup title in 24 years. This summer’s FIFA tournament in North America will mark his first major test since taking over the national team, but he is already thinking about what comes next.

“I think I’m going to renew for four years with Brazil,” Ancelotti said during a recent interview with former Real Madrid icon Jorge Valdano on Movistar Plus. “It’s a new job, and I really like it.”

The Italian coach took over Brazil in May 2025 to finish the World Cup qualifiers after previous managers Fernando Diniz and Dorival Junior were dismissed due to poor results and performances. Ancelotti secured qualification and later had the opportunity to coach several friendlies, experimenting with different options ahead of this year’s FIFA tournament.

Initially, his contract was set to expire after the 2026 World Cup. However, his work in the first months appears to have satisfied the executives at the Brazilian Football Confederation, who had reportedly been negotiating an extension for months — something Carlo has now confirmed himself.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Ancelotti is the highest-paid national team coach in the world. He currently tops the list with a salary of €10 million per year (approximately $11.8 million), ahead of England’s Thomas Tuchel ($6.9 million) and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann ($5.7 million).

Ancelotti speaks about Vinicius

In another portion of the same interview, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius Junior, whom he coached for years at Real Madrid and now again with Brazil. “Brazilians are very humble; they are very different. The Vini who comes here is very different from the one at Real Madrid, speaking from a human perspective,” the coach said.

Those differences have also been noticeable on the field, and on more than one occasion they have drawn criticism toward the winger. Much like what happened for years with Lionel Messi in Argentina, Vinicius has been slammed for not delivering the same performances with Brazil that he does with Real Madrid.

The numbers support that narrative. While Vini ranks among the 17 leading scorers in Real Madrid history with 117 goals in 358 appearances, he has found it more difficult to stand out internationally. With Brazil, Vinicius has scored just eight goals in 45 appearances since making his debut in 2019.

Ancelotti comments on Xabi Alonso’s departure from Real Madrid

Beyond being Brazil’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti remains a major figure at Real Madrid, where he managed in two separate stints and won three UEFA Champions League titles. During the interview with Jorge Valdano, the Italian coach addressed the recent departure of Xabi Alonso.

“Xabi encountered difficulties,” Ancelotti acknowledged, before pointing to a key aspect that Alonso may have struggled to establish. “The ability to adapt is a very important component in a coach’s job. Trying to recreate an environment takes time, and you can’t always achieve it.”