Michael Carrick gets brutally honest on his chances of landing Manchester United’s permanent job amid rising uncertainty

Even though he arrived as an interim coach, Michael Carrick is pleasantly surprising fans. In the five games he has been in charge of the team, they have managed to accumulate four wins and one draw, drastically changing the shape of the roster. However, Manchester United are reportedly still looking for other candidates, creating uncertainty. Given this, the Englishman has been completely honest about his chances of securing a permanent role with the Red Devils.

“It’s not a stock answer – for me, it’s the ultimate role. I’m really enjoying it, I love what I’m doing. I’m fortunate. I feel privileged to be in the position I am, but it’s not the fact that I believe I can do it and I’m here to do it… I don’t decide how long that’s going to be but I love being here and and while I’m here, I’ll give everything I can. And I always plan for the long-term future for the benefit of the football club,” Michael Carrick said, via BBC.

After implementing a well-balanced style of play, Michael Carrick has restored belief among the Red Devils’ supporters and brought competitiveness back to the team, while also helping develop young talents such as Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, and reviving the best version of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and other experienced players; as a result, the Englishman has reportedly received the backing of two key Manchester United players to remain in charge.

Michael Carrick could have his future secured in the Premier League, even if his continuity at Manchester United remain unclear. According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Englishman has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, as both clubs prepare for a restructuring ahead of the 2026–27 season. Following his impact at the Red Devils, he is viewed as an ideal solution to build a long-term project.

Red Devils hit hurdle in elite coach chase, Carrick gains ground

With José Mourinho’s departure from Manchester United, they have not opted for truly world-class managers, turning instead to names such as Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim. Following each of their failures, the Red Devils were reportedly targeting head coaches like Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique. However, the difficulties in securing their appointments could move Michael Carrick closer to the job.

Both Tuchel and Luis Enrique have reportedly rejected the option of managing the Red Devils, as they prefer the project stability they currently enjoy. Although Oliver Glasner and Julian Nagelsmann are also being mentioned, there appear to be obstacles in convincing them to sign a contract. In light of this, Michael Carrick could emerge as the leading candidate, having shown an impressive impact and reportedly willing to commit to a long-term deal with the club.