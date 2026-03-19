Barcelona ‘bright future’ gains praise from Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale

Despite the tightly contested first leg vs. Newcastle, Barcelona managed to dominate convincingly, scoring seven goals to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Following the standout performances of Raphinha and the other young players, Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale praised the ‘bright future’ of the team.

“What Barcelona did against Newcastle United was incredible. We saw a team play with a beautiful collective style, with harmony and coordination between the lines… Lamine Yamal was incredible and Raphinha had a great match. This team has a bright future, and the coach knows how to make the most of every strength,” Bale said, via Football on TNT.

Unlike previous seasons, coach Hansi Flick has managed to build a highly competitive team, while also keeping it remarkably young. According to Opta, Barcelona fielded the youngest starting lineup in their history in a Champions League knockout match, with an average age of 25 years and 18 days.

While the Blaugranas remain contenders to win everything this season, players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Fermín, Pau Cubarsí, and Marc Bernal are all under 24 years old. For this reason, Bale warns about their impressive potential, as these players could continue to develop even further under the German coach.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal.

Following Flick’s arrival, Barcelona have established as one of the most dominant teams. Not only do they shine offensively with Raphinha and Lamine, but Fermín, Pedri, and Marc Bernal also stand out in midfield. In addition, they have shown impressive squad depth, something that could lead them to win both LaLiga and the Champions League.

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see also Barcelona 7-2 Newcastle: Raphinha and Lewandowski braces seal the Champions League quarterfinal spot

Experience and youth blend is ushering in a Barcelona golden era

Barcelona have managed to redirect their sporting project by investing in young players. While Hansi Flick has helped turn them into stars, it was Xavi Hernández who first established the club’s clear commitment to this approach. However, it is the blend of youth and experience that has made a significant difference in the team.

Amid the squad’s youth, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have emerged as the team’s key veteran leaders. With them, the performances of Lamine, Pedri, and Fermín have improved, showing great maturity. The Brazilian, in particular, has established as the most important player in the attack, proving that his experience is crucial.

Considering the youth of the roster, the Blaugranas appear set to embark on a dominant era, as they would only need to make one signing in attack for the future. In addition, the young players are already gaining significant experience, making them a key asset to lead the project in the long term—something Hansi Flick has shown he knows how to balance.

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