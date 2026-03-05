France reportedly makes final decision on Kylian Mbappé’s status for March international break before 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé‘s latest injury has forced both Real Madrid and the France national team to adjust their plans around the striker’s condition and recovery. With the 2026 World Cup fewer than 100 days away, Les Bleus have reportedly reached a final decision regarding Mbappé’s involvement in the upcoming March international window.

The March window represents the last opportunity for coaches of already-qualified nations to finalize and fine-tune their squads ahead of the tournament. For Didier Deschamps, who guided France through UEFA World Cup qualifying with a group stage victory, sweeping changes to a side considered among the favorites are unlikely, but one significant omission has been confirmed.

According to L’Équipe, Mbappé will not feature for France during the upcoming international break. The decision has been made to give the striker the best possible chance of recovering from the knee injury that has kept him out of action for Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The Spanish club recently released a medical update confirming that Mbappé is dealing with a knee sprain, the same issue that has troubled him since the end of 2025. With surgery already ruled out, considerable uncertainty remains over his precise return date, and the FFF, in agreement with the player, has determined that the risk of calling him up for friendlies outweighs the benefit, given the limited competitive importance of the fixtures.

That means there will be no Mbappé when France travels to the United States for the March window. Les Bleus are scheduled to face Brazil on March 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on Colombia on March 29 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The absences from those two friendlies will not raise alarm given the broader picture, but they do come at a personal cost for Mbappé. The striker currently sits on 55 international goals for France, just two shy of the all-time record of 57 held by Olivier Giroud, a milestone that will have to wait a little longer.

What about Real Madrid?

The situation at club level carries a different sense of urgency, not only because Mbappé has been Real Madrid’s top scorer in the 2025-26 season, but because Los Blancos are entering a pivotal stretch of the campaign. The first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 takes place next week, in a tie that could define the remainder of their season.

With that in mind, reports from Diario Marca indicate that Mbappé is doing everything in his power to be available for the March 11 first leg, targeting at the very least a place on the substitutes’ bench. Speaking at his press conference on Thursday ahead of the Celta Vigo match, interim head coach Álvaro Arbeloa offered an encouraging update on the striker’s progress.

“I speak with him every day, and of course, we’re closely monitoring what’s happening and how he’s doing. He’s getting better every day; it’s a process where we’re just taking it day by day. As of right now, it’s nothing but good news, and he’s steadily improving,” Arbeloa said, raising hopes of a return sooner than initially anticipated.