Lionel Messi’s MLS move won’t tempt USMNT core as brutal truth revealed for Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie with 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead

As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil, debate continues over where the best American players should develop their careers. The discussion has intensified around stars such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, especially as the growing global influence of Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer continues to reshape the sport’s profile in North America.

With Messi’s arrival having transformed the perception of MLS and drawn global attention to the league, some supporters have wondered whether more elite American players might follow the same path and return home before the 2026 tournament. However, one former international star has delivered a blunt assessment explaining why that scenario remains unlikely.

In a recent discussion about the future of American talent, former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi offered a stark perspective on why players like Pulisic and McKennie are expected to continue building their careers abroad rather than joining MLS, even as the World Cup approaches.

The current United States men’s national soccer team is widely regarded as one of the most talented squads the country has ever produced. Unlike previous generations, many of its key figures are competing at the highest level in Europe. Players such as Pulisic, McKennie, Folarin Balogun, and Antonee Robinson have all established themselves in elite European competitions.

im Ream #13, Weston McKennie #8, Christian Pulisic #10, and Antonee Robinson #5 of USMNT

Their presence in leagues like the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga has played a major role in raising expectations for the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Yet despite MLS investing heavily in infrastructure and attracting major global names, Rossi believes the league still faces structural challenges that prevent it from becoming the preferred destination for elite American talent in their prime years.

What did Giuseppe Rossi say?

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Rossi did not hesitate when asked whether a top American player could reach their full potential by staying in MLS rather than moving abroad. “That is a big challenge, but the real football is played in Europe. Real football is played in Europe. That’s where everybody wants to be.”

The former forward, who spent his career at clubs including Manchester United, Villarreal, and Fiorentina before a late-career spell with Real Salt Lake, argued that the structure of the American league still differs significantly from that of traditional football competitions.

According to Rossi, MLS is organized more like a typical American sports league, which limits its ability to compete with the global football ecosystem dominated by European competitions. “The big league here in America is the MLS. The MLS is run like an American sport, but we have to remember that football is an international sport.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC.

He continued by highlighting the contrast between sports that originated in the United States and the global nature of soccer. “You could run the NFL, you could run the NBA, you could run baseball in an American way… because it’s an American sport. Those are three American sports, but football is an international sport.”

Why Europe still holds the advantage

In Rossi’s view, the gap between MLS and Europe’s top leagues remains substantial. He believes the best players will continue to pursue opportunities in Europe because of the level of competition and the structure of those leagues. “They have a long, long way to go to be at the same level of a Premier League, of a Serie A, of a Bundesliga. And rightfully so, they should aspire to play in Europe.”

Salary caps and centralized league management have long been debated topics in MLS, and Rossi hinted that these systems may limit the league’s ability to retain young stars. “It’s not the right structure that you’re going to attract young players to develop, to keep around. I think it’s great for owners… but I don’t like things that are built from the top down. I’m always a believer of building from the bottom up.”