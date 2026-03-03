2026 FIFA World Cup 100 days out: AI predicts five favorites to lift the trophy in North America

In exactly 100 days, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will officially begin in North America. On June 11 at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico will face South Africa to kick off Group A, setting in motion the most important sporting event on the planet. With that milestone in mind, World Soccer Talk consulted an Artificial Intelligence to get a prediction on the matter.

For this analysis, Gemini took various factors into account when determining a probability ranking. Each team’s style of play, as well as their ability to handle the extreme temperatures of the North American summer, were key elements considered. At the same time, squad depth, logistical fatigue, and the knockout win percentage of the managers were significant factors in the study.

Based on all of this, the AI determined that the five national teams with the best chances to compete for the World Cup title this year are Spain, England, France, Argentina, and Brazil, in that specific order. Below is the detailed explanation of this ranking.

Why is Spain the top candidate to win the World Cup according to AI?

Gemini considers Spain the primary favorite to claim the title this summer, with an 18% chance. “Currently ranked #1 in the FIFA World Ranking, La Roja is the metric-driven favorite. Under Luis de la Fuente, they’ve perfected a ‘Vertical Tiki-Taka’ that pairs control with a lethal wing presence in Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams,” the study says.



Additionally, it includes an analysis regarding the opponents the reigning European champions will initially face on their path to the knockout stages. “Their path through Group H (with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia) looks manageable, allowing them to rotate early,” the AI predicts.

England and France also have chances to compete for the title

The second and third places in the probability ranking for winning the World Cup also belong to European teams. According to Gemini, England has a 15% probability: “The ‘Tuchel Effect’ is real. Thomas Tuchel brings a pragmatic, tournament-winning DNA that England lacked in previous years. With Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden in their absolute primes, the Three Lions have the highest ‘Squad Market Value’ in North America.”

Just behind them is France, with a 12% probability. “You can never count out Kylian Mbappe. While their defense has seen some rotation, the sheer depth of talent in the French pipeline—Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Saliba—ensures they can handle the physical toll of an eight-game tournament,” Gemini asserts.

The South American giants follow further back

Despite being the reigning continental, intercontinental, and world champions, Argentina only has an 11% chance of repeating as champions this summer, according to the AI. However, they are still in a position to put up a fight.

“The defending champions are no longer just ‘Messi plus ten.’ They boast an elite defensive spine with Emi Martinez and Cuti Romero. Even at 39, Lionel Messi’s ability to manage games remains a statistical anomaly, and their Group J draw (Algeria, Austria, Jordan) is arguably the kindest of the top seeds,” Gemini notes.

Finally, Brazil appears as the fifth-highest favorite, also with an 11% chance: “Despite the tragic injury to Rodrygo, Brazil remains a statistical juggernaut. With Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical flexibility and the rise of Vinicius Junior as a global talisman, the Selecao are primed for a deep run if they can navigate a tricky Group C featuring a high-flying Morocco.”

The final will be Spain vs. France according to the AI

After navigating a long road, Spain and France will be the protagonists of the World Cup final, according to Gemini. “The bracket dynamics suggest a collision course between the two most balanced European powers. While England and Argentina have the star power, Spain and France have the highest ‘Efficiency Rating’ when it comes to controlling the transition phases—crucial in the summer heat of North American stadiums,” the AI claims.

“Spain’s ability to ‘rest with the ball’ will be the deciding factor,” the prediction adds regarding who will take the title. “With Rodri directing traffic and Lamine Yamal providing the creative spark, Spain has the highest probability of maintaining consistency over the grueling eight-match stretch required to lift the trophy.”