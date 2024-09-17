Manchester City star Rodri has claimed that players may go on strike if governing bodies keep increasing schedules. FIFA previously caused a stir after announcing a new Club World Cup format. Teams in the competition will increase from seven to 32, a move that creates more matches for the clubs involved. The newly revamped tournament will debut in the summer of 2025 in the United States.

The decision to expand the Club World Cup brought immediate backlash. Real Madrid, the reigning Champions League winners, warned that they would boycott the competition. FIFPro, the global soccer players union, threatened legal action against FIFA as well.

The Club World Cup is not, however, the only tournament to see major changes. UEFA also recently expanded the Champions League to include more teams and more matches. The changes will increase the total number of games in the competition from 125 to 189.

Rodri says players could have ‘no other option’ but to strike against fixture congestion

As Manchester City is preparing to begin their 2024/25 Champions League campaign, Rodri fielded questions regarding the packed fixture list on Tuesday. The Ballon d’Or favorite claimed that players may resort to a strike if they are forced to play more and more matches.

Rodri was asked directly if a strike was a legitimate option to combat the governing bodies. “Yeah, I think we are close to that – it is easy to understand,” the City star responded. “If you ask any player, he will say the same; it is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. It’s the general opinion of the players. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option.”

“I really think but let’s see. I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Spanish star believes 40 to 50 matches in a season is ideal

Rodri recently took a two-month break after helping Spain triumph at Euro 2024. La Roja edged England in the final thanks to a late goal from Mikel Oyarzabal. Rodri had to be substituted at halftime in the big game due to an injury. It was his 63rd total game of the 2023/24 season.

This figure, according to Rodri, is already too many matches for players to handle. Nevertheless, top international players could soon reach 85 total fixtures thanks to the expanded schedules of several tournaments. The midfielder went on to claim that playing 40 to 50 total games in a season is probably an ideal situation for players.

“I don’t have an exact number,” continued Rodri. “From my experience, I can tell you that 60-70 games [is no good]. No. Between 40-50 is the amount of games in which a player can perform in the highest level. After that, you drop because it is impossible to sustain the physical level.”

“Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of this sport or business or whatever you want to call it. Not everything is money or marketing, it is also the quality of the show. When I am not tired, I perform better and if the people want to see a better football, we need to rest.”

A potential strike would be disastrous for FIFA/UEFA and the fans. The move, however, may become the last resort to stop the governing bodies from putting the players at serious risk. Everyone involved in the sport wants to see the biggest stars on the pitch. Continually expanding competitions puts these players under immense physical and mental pressure.

