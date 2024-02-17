Italy’s prestigious cup competition, known as Coppa Italia, features club teams across the country battling it out for the distinction of being the national cup champions. To make sure you don’t miss a match, be sure to bookmark our Coppa Italia TV schedule and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.

Coppa Italia TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 02 04:00 PM ET Juventus vs. Lazio ( Italian Coppa Italia ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Wednesday, April 03 04:00 PM ET Fiorentina vs. Atalanta ( Italian Coppa Italia ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Tuesday, April 23 04:00 PM ET Lazio vs. Juventus ( Italian Coppa Italia ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Wednesday, April 24 04:00 PM ET Atalanta vs. Fiorentina ( Italian Coppa Italia ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Wednesday, May 15 04:00 PM ET TBD vs. TBD ( Italian Coppa Italia ) Paramount+ Paramount+



While ESPN+ had the rights to Coppa Italia from 2018 through the end of the 2020/21 season, Paramount+ has acquired at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including all contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Paramount+ is $5.99 per month (or $60 annually) and features more than a thousand live matches each year across an extensive portfolio of soccer properties, including UEFA club competitions, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and Brasileirāo.

As far as devices go, Paramount+ can be streamed on your PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

Coppa Italia History

The Coppa Italia is a dynamic part of Italy’s soccer environment that shows how much the country loves this sport. It is among Europe’s most storied cup tournaments.

Capturing the intensity, emotion, and unpredictability that characterize soccer, the competition has become an integral part of Italian soccer history. Throughout its history, the Coppa Italia has been instrumental in molding the stories of storied teams and unforgettable players.

The idea behind Coppa Italia and its early years

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) wanted to add a national cup competition to the mix in the early 1900s. That’s where the Coppa Italia had its start.

The first Coppa Italia tournament took place in the 1922-23 season and included clubs from throughout Italy. But it omitted the top teams at the time.

A spirit of innovation pervaded the tournament in its early years. The format changed many times, with different tournament structures and numbers of competing teams. Notwithstanding these ups and downs, the Coppa Italia continued to grow in popularity, capturing the hearts and minds of fans all across Italy.

Suspension and Post-war renaissance

The Coppa Italia was suspended when World War II broke out. Due to the wartime hiatus, the tournament did not restart until the 1945-46 season. That year marked a return to form for Italian soccer after the war.

When the war ended, interest in the Coppa Italia spiked again, and several teams wanted a chance to have their names engraved on the trophy. Because it brought pleasure and normality to war-weary people, the tournament was crucial in restoring the nation’s spirit.

Coppa Italia: 21st century and modern era

To keep up with the changing nature of soccer as the new century began, the Coppa Italia went through a number of changes. In the 2007-08 season, the competition was taken to the next level with the introduction of a two-legged semifinal format. This format brought more chances for underdog tales and incredible comebacks.

For fans in the country, the Coppa Italia has become not just another tournament; it’s a source of thrilling, emotional matches.

The 2017-18 Coppa Italia season saw the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, in keeping with worldwide trends. The tournament sought to guarantee both fair play and accurate decisions. Thus, the use of video assistant referees was a giant leap forward in the dedication to having the best officiating possible.

The champion of Coppa Italia automatically qualifies to compete in the following season’s UEFA Europa League. Champions and runners-up of the Coppa Italia are also entered into the Supercoppa Italiana.

Originally a two-team traditional super cup, from 2023 on the Supercoppa has expanded to a four-team format. The winners and runners-up of both the Coppa and Serie A now all compete in a mid-season mini-tournament.

As far as the modern Coppa Italia is concerned, there are seven separate rounds. All of these rounds are one-leg knockout contests, except for the semi-finals, which are two-leg affairs.

The first round of the Coppa Italia is when clubs from Italy’s second division, Serie B, and the 12 clubs with the worst records from the previous season’s Serie A compete. By the time the third round rolls around, the top eight Serie A teams will have entered the tournament.

