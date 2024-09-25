According to a recent leak, Real Madrid’s Vinicius is reportedly set to be awarded the prestigious 2024 Ballon d’Or award. This news comes ahead of the official ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on October 28. Interestingly, it signals the end of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Neither star is in contention for this year’s award.

The Brazilian winger’s incredible form for Real Madrid, particularly his decisive performances in both La Liga and the Champions League, has made him a top contender for soccer’s highest individual accolade. If confirmed, Vinicius will be the first Brazilian to win the award since Kaka in 2007.

Vinicius’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. The 24-year-old played a critical role in Madrid’s triumphs last season. That includes the side’s historic 15th Champions League title win. He scored six times during the tournament, including the decisive second goal in the final. He also provided five key assists throughout the competition. His contributions were instrumental as Los Blancos once again cemented their status as Europe’s premier club.

In La Liga, Vinicius also had an impressive season, netting 15 goals as Real Madrid clinched the league title with a commanding 95 points, finishing 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Barcelona. While his national team performance in the Copa America was disappointing—Brazil was knocked out in the quarter-finals—his club achievements have kept him firmly in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Tough competition for Ballon d’Or

Vinicius Junior faces stiff competition for the Ballon d’Or from other football superstars, including Manchester City’s Rodri and fellow Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. Rodri, who had an outstanding season with Manchester City, was pivotal in their Premier League title-winning campaign, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. He was also instrumental in Spain’s success at Euro 2024. However, a recent knee injury may have dampened his chances of winning the award, according to Marca.

Jude Bellingham, who had a phenomenal debut season with Los Blancos, scoring 23 goals, was also in the running for the prestigious prize. His miraculous performances, including a stunning overhead kick that kept England in the Euro 2024 competition, have placed him among the top contenders. Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal had a successful season, winning both La Liga and the Champions League alongside Vinicius Jr. He further added to his accolades by helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Despite the fierce competition, Marca claims that the Brazilian has already been informed of his victory. The report suggests that his sponsor, Nike, has plans to rebrand their Madrid store; particularly in celebration of his achievement following the award ceremony.

End of era

The 2024 Ballon d’Or marks a historic moment in soccer. It is the first time since 2003 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention for the award. The Messi-Ronaldo era saw the two global icons win a combined 12 Ballon d’Or awards between 2008 and 2023. That stage of soccer has finally come to a close.

Ronaldo, first nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2004, won his first title in 2008. That started an unprecedented rivalry with Messi. The Argentine superstar followed up by winning four consecutive Ballon d’Or trophies from 2009 to 2012. Luka Modric briefly interrupted their reign in 2018 after his remarkable Champions League success and his role in leading Croatia to the World Cup final. Karim Benzema also broke the duopoly in 2022 after his stellar season with Real Madrid.

Messi claimed his seventh Ballon d’Or in 2023, largely due to his World Cup victory with Argentina. However, his move to Inter Miami in the MLS has taken him out of the running for the 2024 award. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Thus, he failed to make the shortlist following Portugal’s quarter-final exit in Euro 2024.

