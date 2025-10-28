Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Kylian Mbappe
Comments

Former Kylian Mbappé star teammate at PSG picks Man City’s Erling Haaland over the French star

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland (R) of Manchester City.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland (R) of Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have been two of the most prolific forwards in world soccer in recent years, consistently finding the back of the net and battling for Golden Boots. However, a former Mbappé teammate at Paris Saint-Germain has weighed in on the ongoing debate between the two superstars, and chose the Manchester City striker over the current Real Madrid ace.

Few players have had the chance to share the pitch with both Mbappé and Haaland, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of them. After several seasons at PSG, the Italian goalkeeper completed a move to Manchester City ahead of the 2025–26 season, giving him the opportunity to work alongside the Norwegian phenom.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Donnarumma was asked which player currently has the most powerful shot in world soccer — and he didn’t hesitate to compare the two: “I think Erling has the most powerful shot in world football. He’s left footed, so he’s different from Kylian.”

The Italian goalkeeper then doubled down when asked which one he’d rather have on his team. “They’re both very difficult to face, but I’d rather have Erling on my team,” Donnarumma admitted, leaving Mbappé off his ideal lineup.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Winner Game 59 and Winner Game 60 at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain.

So far in the 2025–26 campaign, both Mbappé and Haaland remain among Europe’s most lethal finishers. The Frenchman has 16 goals in 13 appearances, while the Norwegian has 15 in 12 matches across all competitions. Both trail Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race, but the battle between the two stars remains one of the most compelling storylines of the season.

Advertisement
Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

see also

Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

Donnarumma prepares to face Haaland again

Despite now being teammates at Manchester City, Donnarumma will have to deal with Haaland’s threat once again this season. During the November international break, Italy will face Norway in a crucial six-point clash at the top of UEFA World Cup Qualifying Group I.

The goalkeeper also discussed his relationship with Haaland and the challenge of facing him for their national teams: “I’d say we just got on well immediately. We have always respected each other, even before we met. We make a lot of banter about playing against each other in the national teams. It will be difficult to face each other, as it will be difficult to play against him. I know how strong he is and what chances he can create. It will be hard to face him both as a player and as a friend.

Throughout his career, Donnarumma has faced Haaland twice — once in the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League group stage, when PSG defeated Manchester City 4–2 (with Haaland on the scoresheet), and more recently in the 2026 UEFA World Cup qualifiers, when Haaland scored again in Norway’s 3–0 win over Italy.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bad news for Mbappé as Real Madrid star teammate suffers major injury setback after win over Barcelona

Bad news for Mbappé as Real Madrid star teammate suffers major injury setback after win over Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé has already received bad news following Real Madrid’s El Clásico win over FC Barcelona, as one of his star teammates has suffered a major injury setback.

Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

In just over a decade, Kylian Mbappe has emerged as one of the world's top players, despite not yet securing a Ballon d'Or. Marcel Desailly, a 1998 World Cup winner, discusses a key attribute the Real Madrid star needs to elevate to clinch the desired award.

Kylian Mbappé joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in exclusive list after goal against Barcelona in El Clásico

Kylian Mbappé joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in exclusive list after goal against Barcelona in El Clásico

With his goal against FC Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe joined legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in elite El Clásico club.

‘Ryan Reynolds did once describe me as their secret weapon’: Les Reed on Wrexham’s journey and Hollywood’s impact

‘Ryan Reynolds did once describe me as their secret weapon’: Les Reed on Wrexham’s journey and Hollywood’s impact

In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, Les Reed discusses his behind-the-scenes role in Wrexham’s incredible rise under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, sharing insights into his coaching journey and the club’s historic success.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo