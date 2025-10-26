Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

Kylian Mbappe has dominated the soccer world since debuting at 15 with AS Monaco, quickly attracting Paris Saint-Germain’s attention and becoming their star player. He established himself as the team’s leader, and many expected him to clinch the Ballon d’Or following his move to Real Madrid. However, that accolade remains elusive. According to 1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly, there’s something crucial missing that could propel Mbappe to that pinnacle.

“Mbappe. Wow, he made the move that eventually allowed him to be that Ballon d’Or (Move to Real Madrid)… So I believe that he’s that key player. The problem he has is the association… So the association with Vinicius is not that great. They have these new players in the midfield. Xabi [Alonso] is giving him the opportunity to become that important offensive player. So I don’t know, it depends on the others also to have that extra,” France legend Marcel Desailly said, via GOAL.

Kylian Mbappé stood out at a young age, but the Frenchman has never been known for creativity or creating space for teammates. However, this trait is shared with Cristiano Ronaldo, which is not negative given the Portuguese player’s success if he continues his impressive scoring prowess that has already earned him a European Golden Shoe with Los Blancos. Consequently, Desailly’s argument faces heavy criticism from fans worldwide.

Even though Marcel Desailly faced heavy criticism, recent Ballon d’Or winners affirm the 1998 World Cup champion’s perspective. From Luka Modric in 2018 to Ousmane Dembele in 2025, these stars excelled in scoring and creativity, playing pivotal roles in their teams’ tournament finals besides scoring. This lends weight to Desailly’s advice for Kylian Mbappé: To contend for the Ballon d’Or, he must cultivate connections and develop all-around skills.

Kylian Mbappe enters one of his best opportunities to win the Ballon d’Or in Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is on the cusp of his most promising opportunity yet to clinch his first Ballon d’Or. The French superstar recently captured his inaugural European Golden Shoe and kicked off the 2025-26 season in scintillating form at Real Madrid, netting 11 goals in La Liga and 5 in the UEFA Champions League. Now fully embraced as a striker, he stands poised as a formidable contender for the coveted award, especially if he triumphs in key competitions.

In case Kylian Mbappé combines a solid performance at Real Madrid with a stellar performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with France, he could catapult himself to Ballon d’Or glory. Dominating the tournament and securing a win, alongside clinching titles with his team, would significantly bolster his candidacy. As he reaches the pinnacle of his career, this represents a prime opportunity for Mbappé to finally capture the prestigious award he has long coveted.

Marcel Desailly shined with France in the 1998 World Cup, crafting a legendary career

Many may not immediately recall Marcel Desailly, yet his legacy as an anchor in France’s 1998 World Cup victory remains undeniable. Known more for his imposing physical presence than flashy technical skills, Desailly established himself as a formidable defensive force. His influence extended beyond the French national team, becoming integral to the storied success of AC Milan and Olympique de Marseille.

Desailly’s career saw him clinch not only the World Cup in 1998 but also two Confederations Cups (2001 and 2003) and the UEFA Euro 2000 championship. His consistent pivotal performances in these tournaments bolstered his reputation. While he never captured a Ballon d’Or, Desailly’s experience alongside numerous legends grants him unparalleled insight, particularly relevant when discussing Kylian Mbappe’s potential avenues for advancement.

