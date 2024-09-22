Hansi Flick, head coach of Barce, has joined the chorus of voices expressing alarm about the jam-packed 2024-25 soccer season. As the UEFA Champions League kicks off its midweek fixtures, the burden on players continues to rise; prompting a wave of criticism from coaches, players, and soccer authorities alike.

The prospect of top players making over 70 competitive appearances by the end of the next summer has sparked widespread alarm. With two additional Champions League games added to the calendar, the potential for player overload is becoming a significant issue; all this coupled with international breaks in October and November.

Flick, who is known for his meticulous approach to player management, has expressed his concerns over the current schedule; emphasizing the need for soccer’s governing bodies to take immediate action.

What did Flick say regarding player protection?

In a recent press conference, Flick stressed the importance of reducing the number of matches to protect players’ well-being. “FIFA has to look after the players. We all like to see players at their best, and that’s why I think the number of matches should be reduced”, he stated; echoing the sentiments of many within the soccer community.

His comments come at a time when the physical demands on players are under intense scrutiny. Barcelona, like many other top clubs, are grappling with a spate of injuries that could jeopardize their campaign. Despite this, the German remains resolute in his belief that his team can cope with the increased workload; though he warns that the current trajectory is unsustainable.

However, Flick’s concerns are not isolated. The debate over the overpacked calendar has gained traction following Manchester City midfielder Rodri’s suggestion that players are contemplating strike action due to the sheer number of matches. This growing discontent highlights the urgent need for UEFA and FIFA to reassess their scheduling practices to ensure the long-term health and performance of players.

Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti also voiced his opinion on the matter; suggesting that players might be willing to take a pay cut in exchange for a reduced schedule. This bold statement underscores the growing frustration among those within the sport who see the current calendar as a threat to player health and performance.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has gone even further; suggesting that a player strike could be an option if FIFA and UEFA do not address their concerns. Kounde’s comments reflect the escalating tension between players and authorities; as the demands of the modern game push athletes to their physical limits.

Barcelona’s injury crisis

Barcelona’s current injury list underscores the consequences of a packed schedule. The Catalan giants are missing key players, including Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, and Dani Olmo. Despite these setbacks, Flick has maintained a positive outlook, focusing on the players available to him.

“When we started the season, I said no excuses, and we have no excuses,” the manager declared. “Every third or fourth day we have matches, but I think we are able to manage it. The players have a big, big load, so it’s good to have other players, new legs, fresh legs on the pitch.”

However, the German coach also acknowledged the toll that the schedule is taking on his squad. “We have seven players out [injured]. I never count those players because I focus on the players who can play, but what I see from Frenkie [de Jong] and Gavi, they’re doing well, we’re taking care of them because the situation was not easy.”

