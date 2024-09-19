The world of soccer is witnessing increasing unrest among players as they grapple with an ever-expanding calendar that threatens their physical and mental well-being. In recent weeks, prominent players have voiced their concerns about the overwhelming number of fixtures they are required to play. These concerns have sparked discussions about the possibility of player strikes. Athletes demand more consideration for their health and safety.

The issue gained significant attention when Rodri, the Manchester City and Spain midfielder, spoke out about the strain the congested calendar places on players. He warned that the relentless schedule could lead to a player strike if the situation does not improve. His comments came in the wake of UEFA’s new Champions League format. It demands more frequent matches to create a more exciting competition but at the cost of player welfare.

Rodri’s concerns resonated with many in the soccer community, including even some of his rivals. Real Madrid‘s Dani Carvajal echoed Rodri’s sentiments. Carvajal emphasized that the problem is not unique to one player but affects the entire community. “I think if you ask any footballer, they will tell you the same thing. It is not just Rodri’s opinion,” Carvajal stated. “If this continues, there will come a time when there is no other option. I don’t know what will happen, but it is something that worries us because we are the ones who suffer it.”

A growing chorus of voices from LaLiga against expanded calendar

Rodri’s comments opened the floodgates for other players to share their frustrations. Barcelona defender Jules Kounde added his voice to the growing chorus. The Frenchman expressed his agreement with Rodri and highlighted the lack of attention given to players’ concerns. Speaking before Barcelona’s Champions League opener, the Frenchman said, “Every year we have more games and less rest. We have been saying this for 3-4 years, and no one listens to the players… The time will come when we will have to go on strike to make ourselves heard by those who decide.”

His words reflect the growing frustration among players who feel their voices are being ignored. He pointed out the increased risk of injuries due to the lack of rest and the relentless schedule that now includes an expanded Club World Cup, pushing the number of matches per season to around 70. “We take more and more risks, there are more injuries because there is less time off,” Kounde said. “If things haven’t changed, it’s because we need to get organized and communicate more.”

Support from soccer authorities

The concerns raised by players have not gone unnoticed by football authorities. La Liga President Javier Tebas and the President of the Spanish Players’ Union (AFE), David Aganzo, have both expressed support for Rodri’s stance. Tebas, in particular, warned that the congested calendar could have severe consequences for players’ health and well-being. “I support the strike that Rodrigo is talking about because it is not just a health problem for those 70 players. It’s also a problem for the balance of the industry. Some will lose their health and others, their families,” Tebas told Cadena SER.

He also criticized the actions of FIFA and UEFA, accusing them of pushing for league competitions to be shortened to make room for their tournaments. “They want the leagues that have 20 clubs to reduce our competitions, and we are not going to accept that”. His comments highlight the tension between domestic leagues and international governing bodies. The latter continues to expand its competitions at the expense of players’ welfare.

While Tebas has been vocal in defending La Liga, domestic Spanish soccer is not entirely innocent in contributing to the calendar congestion. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) expanded the Spanish Supercup to include four teams and moved the competition to Saudi Arabia, adding more matches to an already packed schedule. Additionally, Tebas has expressed support for hosting La Liga matches in the United States, further complicating the calendar for players.

