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Hansi Flick comments on Real Madrid dressing room incident ahead of Barcelona match: ‘It surprised me a bit’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Flick commented on the topic of the moment
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesFlick commented on the topic of the moment

The news of the week centered on the dressing room incident at Real Madrid, as Federico Valverde will miss the match against Barcelona after a discussion with Aurelien Tchouameni. Hansi Flick reacted to the situation.

Flick said: “The most important thing, and I thank this club for it, is that we all move in the same direction. These are not normal things, but they can happen. You have to manage them and talk, communicate, that’s how we do it here. If anything happens, I’ll think about it. These things happen around the world, not just at Real Madrid. It surprised me a bit, but it’s not my team.”

Sunday could be a historic day for the club, with Barcelona trying to clinch La Liga against Real Madrid for the first time ever. With an 11-point lead, even a draw is enough for them.

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Flick avoids discussing the Real Madrid crisis

There is no doubt that Real Madrid are in crisis. Their entire season has been poor, with a few exceptions like the Champions League tie against Manchester City. However, a club of this size going a full year without a trophy is something fans do not see often.

Valverde got injured in the incident (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Valverde got injured in the incident (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

The fight between teammates is only the latest issue for a side that had already been producing levels well below expectations, even if Flick is trying to avoid focusing on the situation at their biggest rival.

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Patrick Kluivert defends Real Madrid players ahead of match against his former club Barcelona

Flick said: “Our goal is to win at home. We have a fantastic team; the fans support us. But for them, for Real Madrid, it’s also a classic match, and everyone must give 100 percent. They want to win. El Clásico is very important for everyone.”

Flick on the dressing room

The manager did not want to say too much about Real Madrid because he is focused only on his own team. In contrast to what has been happening with their biggest rivals, Flick praised the atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room for most of the season.

Flick said: “The relationship between all the players is fantastic. The club has to keep following that philosophy of developing young talent. I am not going to say we do not make mistakes, we all do and we are human, but you have to know how to react. I am happy with my team. The communication has been great.”

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