Carlo Ancelotti believes he has the solution to a possible strike by football players, and that pay cuts are the answer.

As the soccer season intensifies, the issue of a bloated fixture schedule has become a focal point of discussion; raising serious concerns about player welfare and the risk of burnout.

The potential for top players to make over 70 competitive appearances before the summer of 2025 has sparked debate.

Amidst this growing unrest, Real Madrid’s head coach has proposed a daring solution to alleviate the burden on players and avoid a potential strike.

The introduction of two extra UEFA Champions League games has exacerbated an already congested calendar; coupled with international breaks in October and November.

Players are now facing the prospect of playing in up to 85 matches within a single season; a workload that many in the soccer community believe is unsustainable.

The expanded Champions League and the revamped Club World Cup have contributed to this intense schedule; leaving players and coaches alike questioning the long-term impact on athletes’ health and performance.

In recent weeks, several high-profile players, including Manchester City’s Rodri, have voiced their concerns about the relentless demands of the fixture schedule. He warned that the current trajectory could lead to player strikes; especially if governing bodies like UEFA and FIFA do not take immediate action to address the issue.

His comments have found support among his peers; with Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal, as well as Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, echoing similar sentiments.

Ancelotti’s bold proposal: Fewer games, lower salaries

Carlo Ancelotti, a seasoned coach with a deep understanding of the game, has weighed in on the situation; he has made a proposal that challenges the status quo.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid‘s return to domestic action, Ancelotti emphasized the need for soccer to “reflect” on its current path. He paid particular attention to the excessive number of fixtures.

He reiterated his stance that the priority should be to reduce the number of games to prevent injuries.

The 65-year-old’s solution is both straightforward and bold: reduce the number of games, even if it means players accepting lower salaries.

“Football needs to reflect because the aim is to try to play fewer games to have fewer injuries,” he said.

“If that leads to lowering salaries, the aim is for players to play fewer games, so I don’t think the players will have any problem lowering their wages if they play less.”

This proposal directly addresses the argument that players’ high salaries justify the grueling schedule. Ancelotti dismisses this notion, stating that the focus should be on reducing the physical and mental toll on players; rather than maintaining an overloaded calendar for financial gain.

Reality of the current season

Despite the growing calls for change, Ancelotti acknowledged that the current season’s calendar is unlikely to be altered. “The complaints of coaches and players are not going to change this season’s calendar,” he admitted.

However, he stressed the importance of reflecting on the issue and preparing for future adjustments. “The players are thinking about changes in the future of football,” he added; highlighting the ongoing discussions among athletes about how to reshape the sport for the better.

As the situation unfolds, it is clear that the conversation around fixture congestion is not just about the present season. It also relates to the long-term future of the sport.

Players, coaches, and governing bodies will need to collaborate to find a sustainable solution that balances the demands of the game with the well-being of its athletes.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images