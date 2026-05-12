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Hansi Flick leaves Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona future unclear: ‘Things are what they are’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Flick wasn't certain about the forward's future with the club
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesFlick wasn't certain about the forward's future with the club

The trophy already has a name on it, as Barcelona won La Liga after their El Clásico win over Real Madrid with three matches left. However, there are still things to play for. In a strong season for the club, Robert Lewandowski’s future is uncertain for Hansi Flick as his contracts comes to an end.

Flick said in a press conference: “What can I say about Lewandowski? I won titles with him. I’m very proud of managing an incredible player like him, but things are what they are. We’ll see what happens.”

Barcelona are celebrating the title again with a match against Alavés on Wednesday. It may not matter much right now, but it could still mean a lot, as they need three wins to reach 100 points.

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Flick on the injuries

Barcelona lost many players during the season at moments that had a major impact. The main one was probably when Raphinha got injured while playing for Brazil in an incident that kept him out of the Champions League matches against Atlético Madrid, which ended their run.

Lewandowski didn’t have a very good season with Barcelona (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Lewandowski didn’t have a very good season with Barcelona (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

For the manager, that was a big reason the team could not go any further, but Flick praised how they still remained competitive until the end despite missing several important players.

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Flick said: “It’s been a difficult season because of injuries. There have been key players who haven’t been available at times, like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha, Frenkie [de Jong]. And it’s incredible the season we’ve had and how we’ve improved in the last two months in attack and defense. We’ve conceded the fewest goals, and nobody expected that.”

Barcelona want history

The title race is over after Barcelona opened up a 14-point lead over Real Madrid with three matches left. Even so, there is still huge motivation as they try to reach the 100-point mark in La Liga. They would become only the third team to do it, with Real Madrid doing so in 2011-12 before Barcelona matched it the following season.

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