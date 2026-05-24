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Pep Guardiola issues blunt message to Manchester City on his successor: ‘It doesn’t work to copy and paste in this kind of job’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match.

Pep Guardiola has managed to transform Manchester City from a competitive team into a Premier League giant. By winning six league titles in the last eight years, they established a level of dominance not seen since Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. Despite this, the Spanish head coach has decided to leave the Citizens at the end of the season, sending a strong message to his successor.

Looking ahead to the future of the Citizens, Guardiola decided to issue a stern warning to his successor as the team’s head coach. “It doesn’t work to copy and paste in this kind of job. You have to be unique, natural and yourself and the new manager will be himself. The moment it starts to be a copy for another one … Everyone is everyone. It has to be like that. And that’s why everything is going to be good,” he said in the latest press conference.

Despite deciding to leave Manchester City, Guardiola claims to maintain an excellent relationship with the club and its board, making it clear that his departure is driven by personal reasons. In light of this, Enzo Maresca appears to be the ideal candidate to replace the Spaniard as the Citizens’ head coach. Not only does he have Premier League experience, but he also served as Pep’s assistant at the club, already being familiar with the team’s methods.

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Far from being a jab at Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s words were valuable advice, as his legacy in Manchester could be quite difficult to live up to. With this in mind, the Italian’s potential arrival would bring a change to the team’s style of play, because while they share the same philosophy, their approach is quite different. Furthermore, the Spaniard has proven himself to be one of the best in history, so replicating his ideas are very difficult.

Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, embraces Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola to stay involved in Manchester City’s future

As one of the greatest managers in soccer history, Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City has excited numerous clubs and national teams pursuing his arrival in the summer of 2026. Nevertheless, he has already stated that he will not return to the touchline anytime soon, as he plans to take a sabbatical, something he has done before in his professional career. In addition, the 55-year-old coach will not leave the City Football Group structure.

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Luis Enrique doesn’t see Pep Guardiola out for long after Manchester City exit: ‘I don’t believe it’

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Luis Enrique doesn’t see Pep Guardiola out for long after Manchester City exit: ‘I don’t believe it’

As announced by Manchester City, Guardiola will take on the role of Global Ambassador for the City Football Group. In this position, he will provide technical guidance to clubs under the ownership structure such as Manchester City, Girona FC, Palermo FC, ESTAC Troyes, Lommel SK, New York City FC, Esporte Clube Bahia, Montevideo City Torque, Yokohama F. Marinos, Melbourne City, Mumbai City, Shenzhen Peng City FC, and Club Bolívar.

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