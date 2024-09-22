Inter Miami’s clash with New York City FC ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium. However, the tension on the field extended beyond the final whistle. The match saw 11 yellow cards and a controversial red card; it also left Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino frustrated with the officiating against NYCFC. A last-minute equalizer from NYCFC’s James Sands canceled out Leonardo Campana’s second-half goal; sparking outrage from Martino, who claimed the game “lacked a good referee.”

Several controversial calls by referee Jon Freemon spoiled the intense matchup between the two clubs. The Argentine boss has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with referees in the past. Thus, he did not hold back in his post-match comments.

“The team didn’t lack anything, but the match lacked a good referee,” Martino stated emphatically. He was particularly aggrieved by a decision in the dying moments of the match when Inter Miami defender Yannick Bright appeared to be fouled in the box just before Sands scored the equalizer. Despite a VAR review, the officials allowed the goal to stand.

Martino argued that if the referee had made the correct call, the Herons would have walked away with all three points. “We had a good game, we should’ve won. If the referee would’ve called the foul committed against Yannick Bright, we would’ve won the game 1-0,” he lamented.

Martino incident vs NYCFC one of many issues for Inter Miami

The match also highlighted ongoing disciplinary issues within the Inter Miami camp. Martino’s son, who is part of the team’s backroom staff, was shown a red card after receiving two quick yellow cards for protesting an on-field decision. This incident followed the 61-year-old’s disciplinary troubles; he served a one-match touchline ban earlier in the week due to technical staff caution accumulation. The younger Martino’s suspension means he will miss the upcoming match against Charlotte, adding to the team’s disciplinary headaches.

These issues are not new for Inter Miami. Earlier in the season, the team was involved in a heated altercation during their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Monterrey; it led to a sanction for “lack of security” at Chase Stadium. Monterrey claimed that Lionel Messi caused the fight between their coach Fernando “Tano” Ortiz and himself.

Miami’s position in the Supporters’ Shield race

Despite the draw, Inter Miami remains at the top of the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield standings. With 64 points from 30 games, the Herons are still in a strong position, but they need to secure eight more points from their final four matches to clinch the Supporters’ Shield. They also have the opportunity to break the MLS record for most points in a single season. The New England Revolution currently hold the record with 73 points in 2021.

However, back-to-back draws, both of which saw Miami concede late equalizers, have raised concerns about their ability to maintain their momentum as the season draws to a close. The pressure is mounting as they prepare for their next match against Charlotte; followed by a potentially decisive game against the Columbus Crew. The Crew, who have two games in hand, remain a serious contender for the Supporters’ Shield and could catch up to Miami if they win their remaining matches.

