Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Barcelona president Joan Laporta subs Lionel Messi as greatest of all time, picking Johan Cruyff instead

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Alex Caparros/Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesJoan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi established as the most important player in FC Barcelona’s recent era. Through his impact on the pitch, the Argentine became the club’s all-time top scorer and its most decorated player in history. While many fans and players consider him the greatest soccer player of all time, president Joan Laporta chooses to pass on him, selecting Johan Cruyff instead.

“He has been the most aesthetically pleasing soccer player I have ever seen in my life… We praise Johan (Cruyff) the coach a lot because he was a revolution, but Johan the player, for those of us who saw him, has been the best player in history for me. With all due respect to figures like Pelé, Maradona, Ronaldinho or Leo Messi, Johan had it all. And he also had leadership,” Laporta said, via Esport3.

While Joan Laporta’s words may sound like a subtle dig at Lionel Messi, he is aiming to elevate the legacy of Johan Cruyff, who is often comparatively overlooked in soccer history. Throughout his professional career, the Dutchman led Ajax to three UEFA Champions League titles, earning three Ballon d’Or awards. In addition, he captivated fans with his elegance on the pitch, defining an era.

Even though Laporta’s arguments being well-founded, his remarks contradict his previous statements. Over the course of his tenure as Barcelona president, he has repeatedly referred to Lionel Messi as the GOAT, even describing him as the most impactful player in the club’s history. For this reason, his shift in narrative could indeed reflect his tense relationship with the Argentine.

Barcelona&#039;s Lionel Messi looking on

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match.

Cruyff is the most influential figure in Barcelona’s history

Unlike Real Madrid, Barcelona have not been a dominant team since their founding, winning their first UEFA Cup in the 1991–92 season. Consequently, Johan Cruyff’s arrival in 1973 did transform the team’s fortunes, boosting its competitiveness. However, the real impact came when he became the Blaugranas’ coach in 1988, establishing a style that elevated the team’s global influence.

Advertisement
Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

see also

Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

Cruyff transformed the ‘total football’ style pioneered by Rinus Michels, emphasizing control of the game, and introducing a new way of viewing the game. In doing so, he inspired legends such as Frank Rijkaard, and Pep Guardiola. While Lionel Messi is the most outstanding player, without the Dutchman’s impact, the Blaugranas would not be such a dominant team.

Throughout his career, Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that Johan Cruyff is the most transformative figure in soccer history over the last 50 years: “There is no one who has given as much to soccer as both a player and a coach… The Barcelona that has dominated Europe and the world could not be understood without his arrival, he said, as per RTVE.

Lionel Messi took Barcelona’s impact to historic levels

Lionel Messi’s legacy does not compete with or seek to diminish Johan Cruyff’s legacy. Far from competing with him, the Argentine became the player who best embodied his style of play. Not only did he score 672 goals, but he also contributed 303 assists. Furthermore, he led the most successful era in Barcelona’s history, winning numerous titles that brought his legacy into sharper focus.

Advertisement

With his immense impact, the Argentine stands out as Barcelona’s GOAT, having led the team to legendary success. Not only is he the all-time leading scorer and assist provider in the team’s history, but he is also the most decorated player in the Blaugranas’ history. For this reason, Joan Laporta’s words came as a shock to the fans, as Messi’s arrival is equally historic.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

While Lionel Messi’s departure emerged as a negative asset in his re-election, Joan Laporta revealed key details about the Argentine's comeback. Far from confronting the legend, he has planned strategies to welcome him back to Spotify Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona could keep Marcus Rashford another season without paying Manchester United’s $34M clause, says Laporta

Barcelona could keep Marcus Rashford another season without paying Manchester United’s $34M clause, says Laporta

Joan Laporta raised the possibility that Marcus Rashford could remain at Barcelona without the club having to pay Manchester United the full amount of the purchase clause.

Messi sparks opposing strategies between Barcelona presidential candidates Laporta and Font two days before the vote

Messi sparks opposing strategies between Barcelona presidential candidates Laporta and Font two days before the vote

Two days before Barcelona’s elections, Joan Laporta and Victor Font are showing completely different positions regarding Lionel Messi.

Ancelotti responds to critics over Neymar’s absence from Brazil squad: ‘I hear everything’

Ancelotti responds to critics over Neymar’s absence from Brazil squad: ‘I hear everything’

Neymar’s absence was one of the topics Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo