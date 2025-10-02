Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

FIFA president Infantino unveils Trionda as official 2026 World Cup ball with USA, Canada and Mexico colors

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© FIFA/XTRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 2026 World Cup is less than nine months away, with several national teams still vying for a spot in soccer’s most prestigious tournament. Days after unveiling the official mascots, FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed Trionda as the official match ball, inspired by the host nations: the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

During a FIFA Council meeting in Zürich on October 2, Infantino officially presented the ball, which has a key meaning behind its name. “Trionda” comes from Spanish, meaning “three waves,” a nod to the ball’s design, which incorporates three waves representing the three host countries.

The ball features a white base with a palette of red, green, and blue to symbolize Canada, Mexico, and the USA. Each section also includes subtle patterns referencing national symbols, including the Canadian maple leaf, the Mexican eagle, and the American stars.

Designed by Adidas, Trionda will make its debut in the tournament’s opening match on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Mexico will host the first game. Following the reveal, images of top players posing with the ball were released, including Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Jude Bellingham.

Lionel Messi with 2026 World Cup ball TRIONDA.

Lionel Messi with 2026 World Cup ball TRIONDA.

Infantino presents Trionda

The 2026 World Cup will introduce several firsts, including an expanded 48-team format and the tournament being hosted across three nations. To reflect this historic setup, the official ball embodies elements representing all three host countries.

Advertisement
2026 World Cup tickets: Final match prices at MetLife Stadium revealed

see also

2026 World Cup tickets: Final match prices at MetLife Stadium revealed

In an Instagram post, Infantino celebrated the reveal. “The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here, and it’s a beauty! I am happy and proud to present Trionda. Adidas has created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with a design that embodies the unity and passion of next year’s host nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” he wrote on his social media.

Looking ahead to next summer, Infantino concluded: “I can’t wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on — and the ball is rolling!

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup 2026: FIFA president Infantino unveils €300 million plan to support clubs

World Cup 2026: FIFA president Infantino unveils €300 million plan to support clubs

Gianni Infantino has announced a €300 million plan aimed at compensating clubs during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Violence erupts in South American match, prompting strong response from FIFA president Infantino

Violence erupts in South American match, prompting strong response from FIFA president Infantino

Violent scenes during the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente of Argentina and Universidad de Chile led to the game's cancellation, prompting a firm response from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Viewer discretion is advised.

Surprise host emerges as favorite for 2029 FIFA Club World Cup — And it feels like World Cup 2022 all over again

Surprise host emerges as favorite for 2029 FIFA Club World Cup — And it feels like World Cup 2022 all over again

Preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup are already heating up, and a surprise contender has stepped into the spotlight.

Mauricio Pochettino sends strong message to Christian Pulisic about USMNT role after top form at AC Milan

Mauricio Pochettino sends strong message to Christian Pulisic about USMNT role after top form at AC Milan

Christian Pulisic is enjoying great form at AC Milan, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino reflected on the star’s role with the USMNT in a strong message.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo