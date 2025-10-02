FIFA president Infantino unveils Trionda as official 2026 World Cup ball with USA, Canada and Mexico colors

The 2026 World Cup is less than nine months away, with several national teams still vying for a spot in soccer’s most prestigious tournament. Days after unveiling the official mascots, FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed Trionda as the official match ball, inspired by the host nations: the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

During a FIFA Council meeting in Zürich on October 2, Infantino officially presented the ball, which has a key meaning behind its name. “Trionda” comes from Spanish, meaning “three waves,” a nod to the ball’s design, which incorporates three waves representing the three host countries.

The ball features a white base with a palette of red, green, and blue to symbolize Canada, Mexico, and the USA. Each section also includes subtle patterns referencing national symbols, including the Canadian maple leaf, the Mexican eagle, and the American stars.

Designed by Adidas, Trionda will make its debut in the tournament’s opening match on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Mexico will host the first game. Following the reveal, images of top players posing with the ball were released, including Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Jude Bellingham.

Lionel Messi with 2026 World Cup ball TRIONDA.

Infantino presents Trionda

The 2026 World Cup will introduce several firsts, including an expanded 48-team format and the tournament being hosted across three nations. To reflect this historic setup, the official ball embodies elements representing all three host countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2026 World Cup tickets: Final match prices at MetLife Stadium revealed

In an Instagram post, Infantino celebrated the reveal. “The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here, and it’s a beauty! I am happy and proud to present Trionda. Adidas has created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with a design that embodies the unity and passion of next year’s host nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” he wrote on his social media.

Looking ahead to next summer, Infantino concluded: “I can’t wait to see this beautiful ball hitting the back of the net. The countdown to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever is on — and the ball is rolling!”