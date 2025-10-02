2026 World Cup tickets: Final match prices at MetLife Stadium revealed

The 2026 World Cup, to be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is now less than nine months away. While several national teams are still fighting for qualification, fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting the first-ever edition featuring 48 teams. With the final set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, ticket prices for the biggest game of the tournament have finally been revealed.

In July, FIFA announced that tickets for the 2026 World Cup would be released in phases rather than all at once, given that many nations have yet to qualify. The first application window for the ticket draw is scheduled to open on Wednesday, September 10, but organizing the rollout has proven more complicated than expected.

Instead of publishing a full breakdown by round and category, FIFA withheld most pricing details. Tickets are divided into four categories, from Category 1 (the most expensive) to Category 4 (the most affordable, located furthest from the pitch). A select group of fans who won the first lottery were the first to see the prices, which have now been made public.

With a capacity of 82,500, MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup final. Fans will have the chance to secure tickets at the following prices:

Category 1: $6,730

Category 2: $4,210

Category 3: $2,790

Category 4: $2,030

General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who has already qualified?

With the tournament set to kick off on June 11, 2026, some confederations have already wrapped up qualifying, while others will be decided over the final three international breaks before the competition. Alongside the automatic qualifiers — hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada — these nations have already booked their place:

Argentina.

Brazil.

Uruguay.

Colombia.

Ecuador.

Paraguay.

Japan.

South Korea.

Iran.

Uzbekistan.

Jordan.

Australia.

New Zealand.

Tunisia.

Morocco.

The confirmed nations reflect the conclusion of qualifying in CONMEBOL and the OFC. Meanwhile, AFC and CAF qualifying is still ongoing, with UEFA and CONCACAF (beyond the hosts) yet to begin their decisive rounds. That leaves 30 open spots to be filled, with the final field set by March 2026.

