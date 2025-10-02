Trending topics:
USMNT
Mauricio Pochettino sends strong message to Christian Pulisic about USMNT role after top form at AC Milan

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Christian Pulisic (L) and Mauricio Pochettino (R).
© Aitor Alcalde & Omar Vega/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) and Mauricio Pochettino (R).

Christian Pulisic is enjoying a stellar run at AC Milan, delivering standout performances that have made him the team’s most impactful player at the start of the 2025-26 season. Now set to rejoin the USMNT, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has delivered a strong message to his star forward about his role with the national team.

The relationship between the coach and Pulisic didn’t begin smoothly, as tensions arose when Pochettino left him out of the June friendlies ahead of the Gold Cup. By September, however, Pulisic clarified that “everything is ok” after private talks between the two.

With the USMNT squad list now revealed, Pochettino set the record straight during Thursday’s press conference. “Christian is a great player. He’s a player that has continuity, and I think we can say that he is the most important player right now for the national team,” the USMNT boss said.

The coach also addressed Pulisic’s form at Milan: “He is performing and playing under big pressure. He needs to deliver every single week and every single game in a place like Milan. He’s doing well. We are so happy when he’s scoring goals, giving assists, and performing. That is what we want — and now the goal is to help him arrive at the World Cup in the best place possible.”

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

In seven games with Milan this season, Pulisic has scored six goals and provided two assists, marking one of the strongest starts of his career. Pochettino is well aware of that form and is ready to embrace his forward’s momentum, hoping he can replicate that level with the national team.

Christian Pulisic renewal looms at Milan: Where does the USMNT captain stand on his future?

see also

Christian Pulisic renewal looms at Milan: Where does the USMNT captain stand on his future?

Pochettino and the squad consolidation

Over recent international breaks, Mauricio Pochettino has made several changes to the roster, leaving out some established USMNT stars — decisions that drew scrutiny from fans and media alike. With nine months remaining before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, the Argentine manager has signaled that the squad is still very much open.

Asked about his selections for the upcoming games against Ecuador and Australia, Pochettino explained: “It’s an open system. Everyone who performs is going to have the space, and then they need to convince us to call them again. They are called in because they perform. But after, they need to come here to perform, to follow the rules, and to behave in the way we expect — with respect — and try not only to win games, but to think about building something important.”

The USMNT boss also emphasized the importance of character in earning a spot. “You need to arrive and show your personality and your character, and always be available. If you play, you behave the same as if you don’t play. You need to understand, when you don’t play, maybe you want to, but it’s not right to act differently. That process needs to happen inside yourself. But outwardly, you need to provide your best support to your teammates, the staff, and the national team.”

