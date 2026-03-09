Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Finalissima
Comments

Spain FA president reveals Finalissima vs. Messi’s Argentina most likely to move away from Qatar

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

The Finalissima, a generational showdown that would see Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal compete for a trophy, is now fewer than three weeks from its originally scheduled date, with its venue thrown into serious doubt by the ongoing situation in Qatar. With a decision expected in the coming days, the president of the Spain Football Federation has indicated that the game against Argentina is most likely to be relocated from Doha.

The match had been set for Friday, March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, following an agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA. But the ongoing regional conflict has forced the parties involved to act quickly, with both confederations firmly opposed to postponing the game and finding an alternative date.

Speaking on Cadena SER’s El Larguero program, RFEF president Rafael Louzán addressed the prospect of keeping the game in Qatar directly: “I think that’s very unlikely. We have already canceled two charters that were scheduled for the trip four days ago. This agreement is with UEFA and CONMEBOL through a company that has contracted six football matches: Spain-Argentina, Spain-Egypt, Argentina-Qatar, Saudi Arabia-Serbia, and one more.”

Louzán was referring to the Qatar Football Festival 2026, which had been scheduled to run from March 26 to 31 before being canceled amid the situation in the country. “It was all part of the same package, and it’s a matter we’re going to decide in the coming hours. We signed a contract that, from an economic standpoint, was very lucrative for the Spanish Federation,” he added.

General view inside the Lusail stadium.

General view inside the Lusail stadium.

A decision will be made within 48 hours. I hope that through our negotiations with UEFA and others, we reach a reasonable agreement that is well-received by the majority,” Louzán concluded, setting a clear timeline for when the Finalissima’s fate will be determined.

Advertisement
Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

see also

Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

Where will the Finalissima be held?

As soon as Qatar’s viability as a host came into question, a number of alternatives quickly surfaced, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, given Messi‘s enormous following in the region. Those options lost traction relatively quickly, however, with Estádio da Luz in Lisbon emerging as one of the leading candidates.

Spain was also floated as a possibility, with both the Metropolitano and the Santiago Bernabéu mentioned as potential venues. Louzán addressed that option directly: “First of all, even if we could offer Spain, there is also Argentina to consider. This is a match that should be played at a neutral venue. I think it’s clear that it appears it should be in Europe.

The federation president then laid out the reasoning that points toward a European solution. “I believe it will be in Europe because, ultimately, if circumstances lead us there, the majority of the players—both Spanish and Argentine—are based in Europe. Therefore, it seems logical that this is what will end up happening,” he concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain Finalissima reportedly nearing final decision as new venue emerges

Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain Finalissima reportedly nearing final decision as new venue emerges

While a new venue has emerged, the Finalissima between Lionel Messi’s Argentina vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain is reportedly nearing a final decision.

Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

Paulo Dybala underwent surgery weeks before Argentina’s clash with Spain in the Finalissima.

Finalissima clash between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain in limbo as Qatar reportedly refuses to give up hosting

Finalissima clash between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain in limbo as Qatar reportedly refuses to give up hosting

Qatar are still not ready to give up their bid to host the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, which would feature Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi as the main attractions.

Not Raphinha or Lewandowski: Coach Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona star on the same level as Lamine Yamal

Not Raphinha or Lewandowski: Coach Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona star on the same level as Lamine Yamal

FC Barcelona head coach made some headlines by revealing the team star that's currently on the same level as Lamine Yamal, excluding Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski from the debate.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo