Spain FA president reveals Finalissima vs. Messi’s Argentina most likely to move away from Qatar

The Finalissima, a generational showdown that would see Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal compete for a trophy, is now fewer than three weeks from its originally scheduled date, with its venue thrown into serious doubt by the ongoing situation in Qatar. With a decision expected in the coming days, the president of the Spain Football Federation has indicated that the game against Argentina is most likely to be relocated from Doha.

The match had been set for Friday, March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, following an agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA. But the ongoing regional conflict has forced the parties involved to act quickly, with both confederations firmly opposed to postponing the game and finding an alternative date.

Speaking on Cadena SER’s El Larguero program, RFEF president Rafael Louzán addressed the prospect of keeping the game in Qatar directly: “I think that’s very unlikely. We have already canceled two charters that were scheduled for the trip four days ago. This agreement is with UEFA and CONMEBOL through a company that has contracted six football matches: Spain-Argentina, Spain-Egypt, Argentina-Qatar, Saudi Arabia-Serbia, and one more.”

Louzán was referring to the Qatar Football Festival 2026, which had been scheduled to run from March 26 to 31 before being canceled amid the situation in the country. “It was all part of the same package, and it’s a matter we’re going to decide in the coming hours. We signed a contract that, from an economic standpoint, was very lucrative for the Spanish Federation,” he added.

General view inside the Lusail stadium.

“A decision will be made within 48 hours. I hope that through our negotiations with UEFA and others, we reach a reasonable agreement that is well-received by the majority,” Louzán concluded, setting a clear timeline for when the Finalissima’s fate will be determined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

Where will the Finalissima be held?

As soon as Qatar’s viability as a host came into question, a number of alternatives quickly surfaced, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, given Messi‘s enormous following in the region. Those options lost traction relatively quickly, however, with Estádio da Luz in Lisbon emerging as one of the leading candidates.

Spain was also floated as a possibility, with both the Metropolitano and the Santiago Bernabéu mentioned as potential venues. Louzán addressed that option directly: “First of all, even if we could offer Spain, there is also Argentina to consider. This is a match that should be played at a neutral venue. I think it’s clear that it appears it should be in Europe.“

The federation president then laid out the reasoning that points toward a European solution. “I believe it will be in Europe because, ultimately, if circumstances lead us there, the majority of the players—both Spanish and Argentine—are based in Europe. Therefore, it seems logical that this is what will end up happening,” he concluded.

Advertisement