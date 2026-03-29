Kylian Mbappe cites Cristiano Ronaldo amid Real Madrid criticism over 2026 World Cup preparation

Kylian Mbappe has become a focal point of conversation given the ongoing doubts surrounding his fitness, with Real Madrid fans growing increasingly concerned about his readiness for the 2026 World Cup. Amid the scrutiny, the French striker invoked the name of Cristiano Ronaldo to address the situation.

Currently in the United States with the France national team, Mbappe found himself at the center of reports about his knee injury, with the player himself having to push back against claims of a misdiagnosis by Real Madrid’s medical staff. With the World Cup now fewer than 80 days away, speculation has also grown among fans that Mbappe might prioritize his fitness for the tournament over his club commitments with Los Blancos.

Speaking from France’s training camp, Mbappe made his commitment to Real Madrid clear in an interview with Telefoot: “In Spain, they are a bit worried about that—that I might not play… and that I’ll head straight to the World Cup. The best way to prepare is to win everything beforehand with Madrid.“

The French star went on to address how the passionate nature of the Real Madrid fanbase can amplify concern beyond what might otherwise be warranted. “The people are very passionate. For them, Real Madrid is a religion. Everything to do with the club and with me creates a combination that makes everyone talk and speculate. Sometimes with reason, sometimes without it.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battles for possession with Jeremy Doku of Manchester City.

Mbappe then invoked some of the club’s all-time greats to put his own situation in perspective: “At Real Madrid, they have criticized everyone—Cristiano Ronaldo, Di Stefano… I don’t see why I should escape that kind of criticism. You have to deal with the critics. Stay calm, focus on the work, and have the confidence to believe that you can improve the situation on the pitch.“

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Even Cristiano Ronaldo faced scrutiny

Despite his recent knee injury, Mbappe remains Real Madrid’s standout performer this season in front of goal. Through 35 appearances across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, he leads both the La Liga and UEFA Champions League scoring charts with 38 goals and six assists.

That status was once synonymous with Cristiano Ronaldo, who shattered records at Real Madrid as a goalscorer during his peak years at the club. Yet even as the team was winning back-to-back Champions League titles, the Portuguese star was not immune to criticism from the stands.

One of the most memorable episodes came in April when Real Madrid eliminated Bayern Munich, and despite Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, he was still met with whistles from sections of the crowd. “I don’t tell them to be quiet, never, I only ask them not to whistle because I always give my best in every game. Even if I don’t score goals, I try to work hard to help Real Madrid,” he said after a Champions League quarterfinal.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich in 16-17 UCL.

Time for Mbappe to knock Bayern Munich out

Now facing a situation not unlike the one Ronaldo navigated, Mbappe is expected to be the decisive figure if Real Madrid are to go deep in the Champions League. Los Blancos face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals over the first two weeks of April, and the Frenchman has made clear he is confident about getting past one of the competition’s most in-form sides.

“We are still involved in the two remaining competitions, La Liga and the Champions League. We are going to play against Bayern, who I believe are the most in-form team in Europe right now. But if there is one team that can beat that kind of side, it’s Real Madrid,” he said, sending a message of confidence to the club’s supporters.

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