If Chelsea decides to add a new striker, it is contemplating making a change to its roster to open up a spot up top with Armando Broja making way for another Premier League side.

Even though the Albanian striker might not leave Chelsea for good, the Blues are allegedly preparing to let him go temporarily. Reports claim that they might ship him off on loan.

The 22-year-old isn’t exactly smashing it right now. When they beat Fulham on Saturday, he was in the starting lineup. However, he left the field after the one-hour mark minute due to an unsatisfactory performance.

A major knee injury sidelined him for most of the season, and he has yet to regain his footing. Recently, he scored the opening goal in his side’s FA Cup victory against Preston.

But then, last week, he was an unused substitute for the 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. He will have an even harder time breaking into the starting lineup regularly if the Blues sign another striker.

Should Mauricio Pochettino decide to bring in an additional striker, Broja will be faced with a difficult choice. More competition for spots means the youngster has less of a shot at regular action.

Premier League clubs lining up for Armando Broja

The issue surrounding Broja is being closely watched by other Premier League teams, such as Wolverhampton and West Ham. His transfer will be on loan with a summer buyout option.

Given that the 22-year-old attacker came through Chelsea’s system, selling him would be a huge boon to the club’s financial fair play standing. Despite West Ham’s long-standing admiration for the player, it is now Wolves who have put him on their wishlist.

With 17 appearances for Chelsea this season, the Albanian has found the back of the net twice and set up one goal. Transfermarkt puts Broja’s market worth at $30 million.

Pochettino’s side is eager to cash in on their recent graduates, and Broja is no exception. A large portion of the club’s fan base is concerned that Todd Boehly is weakening ties to the illustrious academy. The English outfit has already sold Mason Mount and Ian Maatsen, and now they are putting Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah up for grabs as well.

During his 2021-22 loan stint with Southampton, the Balkan rising star showed promise and his talent shone through. However, Wolves’ interest is still in the preliminary stages, as per The Guardian.

It will not be able to pursue a long-term contract with Broja. For now, they are leaning toward a loan with a summer purchase option. If the Blues can find a suitable replacement, they are open to sending him out on loan.

Who will Chelsea replace him with?

Mauricio Pochettino is seeking solutions to get Chelsea out of their present predicament, as they lie in ninth place in the league. They are aiming to ensure playing in Europe next season, among other things.

Even if the Argentine wanted to let Broja go, he would need to have enough insurance players on hand. For starters, Christopher Nkunku is out with an injury and Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Consequently, this has left the former Spurs boss depending on his top player Cole Palmer to carry the team’s offensive load. Among their most desired players is a striker, and rumors have circulated that Karim Benzema may be lured to West London on a sensational loan.

PHOTOS: IMAGO