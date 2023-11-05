Our Ipswich Town schedule lists each Blues match that is available on US TV and streaming.

Despite being a relatively smaller club in recent times, Ipswich Town has a rich history of success in the English game.

Ipswich Town TV Schedule

Ipswich Town on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1878

Stadium: Portman Road

Manager: Kieran McKenna

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1962)

FA Cup: Winners (1978)

European titles: UEFA Cup (1981)

Where Can I Watch the Ipswich Match?

The EFL Championship can be seen on ESPN+ in the United States. A handful of games each week make it to the streaming service. The FA Cup and League Cup are also on ESPN+, with all of the games in the competitions properly shown.

The club offers TownTV, allowing non-UK fans to watch eligible matches live. Games that are a part of EFL’s international broadcast agreements (games on ESPN+ in the US) are excluded.

Watch Ipswich Town on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo have Premier League matches through the 2028 season, should Ipswich earn promotion. Peacock is where you can find non-televised games.

Ipswich Town History

Ipswich Town was founded in 1878, originally known as Ipswich A.F.C. They merged with Ipswich Rugby Club in 1888, forming the modern Ipswich Town FC we know today.

The team was originally amateur and didn’t actually turn professional until 1936 when they joined the Southern League. The Blues would join the Football League, in the Third Division South, two seasons later. They’d remain in the third tier for nearly two decades, before winning promotion to the Second Division in 1954.

A quick trip back to Division Three was followed by a quick promotion back up, and then a move to the First Division in 1961.

Remarkably, in just their first year in the top flight, Ipswich won the league in 1962 under manager Alf Ramsey. They’d then play in the European Cup before Ramsey went on to manage England (with whom he’d win the World Cup in 1966). The club briefly slipped back to the Second Division, but otherwise, for the rest of the century Ipswich was mostly a first-tier club – and a competitive one at that.

The Blues were a top-six side for many years in the 1970s and 1980s – finishing as runners-up twice in a row in 1981 and ’82. They won the FA Cup in 1978 and routinely played in Europe, winning the UEFA Cup in 1981.

After a drop to the second tier in the late 80s, Ipswich returned to the top tier by winning promotion to the first Premier League campaign in 1992-93. Their tenure at the top level this time was not as fruitful, however. Relegation in 1995, promotion in 2000, and another drop in 2002 put the club in the Championship, where they remained until 2019 before falling to League One. 2023 saw them earn a spot back in the second tier.

A fun fact regarding Ipswich Town is the club’s involvement in the 1981 film Victory. Many players from the club appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, and Pelé in the soccer-themed World War II story.

Don’t miss an Ipswich Town Game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago