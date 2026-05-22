Enzo Fernandez reportedly set to depart Chelsea as the Argentine is targeted by a Premier League giant

Enzo Fernandez is gearing up for the final matchday of the Premier League season as Chelsea prepare to visit Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Crucially, this fixture could very well mark the final time the Argentine international dons the Blues‘ shirt.

According to a report from Sky Sports insider Florian Plettenberg, the dynamic Argentine midfielder has emerged as a top summer transfer target for Manchester City.

Although Fernandez is under contract in West London until 2032, the player has previously left the door open regarding a potential departure in the upcoming window.

A potential move to Manchester could be significantly smoothed over once Enzo Maresca officially takes the reins at Manchester City. Following the confirmation that Pep Guardiola will leave the club after 10 illustrious seasons, Fabrizio Romano reported that City is poised to announce Maresca as their next manager.

Enzo Maresca embraces Enzo Fernandez during their time at Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Securing the Argentine’s services will not come cheap; the Citizens would likely need to shell out a staggering fee exceeding $110 million to facilitate the transfer. However, the viability of the entire operation may hinge entirely on the future of Spanish midfield anchor Rodri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Luis Enrique doesn’t see Pep Guardiola out for long after Manchester City exit: ‘I don’t believe it’

Rodri’s next move could unlock the Fernandez deal

One of the vital chess pieces that could fast-track Fernandez’s move to Manchester City is Rodri’s current situation. Real Madrid are reportedly keeping close tabs on the Spanish midfielder, who is said to be highly receptive to joining the Spanish giants this summer, according to Romano.

Nevertheless, the hierarchy at Real Madrid are carefully evaluating the financial mechanics of the deal, given that Rodri is slated to become a free agent in 2027. Should the Spaniard orchestrate an exit in the upcoming window, it would instantly clear both the tactical space and the necessary funds for City to aggressively pursue Fernandez.

Could Fernandez join Real Madrid instead?

In an intriguing twist, an alternative script for Fernandez’s future places him directly on Real Madrid’s radar instead of Rodri’s. According to a report from British outlet The Independent, the Spanish powerhouse could bypass the City anchor entirely and launch a bid for the Chelsea midfielder, who will take the pitch on Sunday against Sunderland in what increasingly looks like his Chelsea swansong.

Advertisement