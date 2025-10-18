Barcelona and Lamine Yamal join silent kick-off stand La Liga tries to mute: Reason for players’ protest revealed

When Lamine Yamal stood motionless alongside his Barcelona teammates at the start of their clash with Girona, few watching live could understand what was happening. For roughly 15 seconds, no one moved. No passes, no tackles, no noise — just stillness. Yet those who tuned in on television saw none of it. La Liga’s broadcast feed had cut away to wide aerial shots of the stadium, as if to pretend the silence didn’t exist.

It was a surreal moment in Spain’s top flight — and one loaded with meaning. Players across the league had united in a rare, coordinated act of defiance. From Real Oviedo to Sevilla, Mallorca to Barcelona, the message was clear: something in Spanish soccer had gone too far.

The weekend’s fixtures opened in a strikingly unusual way. Players across La Liga refused to play for the opening 15 to 20 seconds, standing motionless after kick-off. According to ESPN, the gesture had been agreed upon by captains from all 20 clubs, with one shared goal — to make their frustrations heard.

“We just wanted to show respect and make it clear that we disagree,” explained Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera to Diario AS after his side’s match. “If everything is so transparent and honest, why don’t they meet and talk?”

Tweet placeholder

What started on Friday with Real Oviedo and Espanyol spread like wildfire. Sevilla and Mallorca followed suit, and soon even Barcelona and Girona took part. Yet, when the Blaugrana joined in, cameras once again looked away. Viewers saw no protest, only stadium rooftops. The silence was real — but unseen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The irony behind La Liga’s broadcast censorship

As images of motionless players began circulating on social media, fans quickly noticed that La Liga’s official broadcast had censored the protests. During the stillness, no on-pitch footage aired — only crowd shots and sweeping drone views.

The league later tried to explain it as a “moment for peace,” but few believed it. According to reports from Cadena SER, players were furious. On the Spanish Players’ Association (AFE) WhatsApp group, the reaction was one of disbelief and anger. What was meant to be a symbolic gesture for dialogue had been muted by the very organization it targeted.

“They must have filmed some birds on the roof,” Cabrera said sarcastically, “because they didn’t show what really happened.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

So what are they protesting?

The irony of it all lies in what sparked the protest: La Liga’s decision to move Barcelona’s December 20 fixture against Villarreal to Miami, nearly 4,500 miles away. The match — scheduled for the Hard Rock Stadium — will mark the first-ever official league game played outside Spain.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has long championed the idea, framing it as a bold step toward international expansion. But players, coaches, and many fans see it differently. “My players are not happy, I am not happy,” Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told ESPN. “La Liga decided that we will play this game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even as Barcelona president Joan Laporta publicly defended the move for its commercial potential — citing the growing North American fan base and the allure of Lionel Messi’s presence in MLS — unrest has only grown. The AFE accused La Liga of a “lack of transparency, respect, and dialogue”, claiming decisions are being made without consulting the very people who must live with them.