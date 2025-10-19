Trending topics:
Serie A
How to watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesAdrien Rabiot of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Fiorentina
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, September 16, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and DAZN
Match Overview

AC Milan enter this Matchday with a golden opportunity to seize the top spot in the standings. Napoli’s recent loss to Roma leave the Rossoneri within striking distance, and a win would put them alone in first place with 16 points.

Their task comes against a struggling Fiorentina side, who have managed just 3 points from 6 games and currently sit in the relegation zone, desperate to climb out. Milan’s strong form and the stakes at hand set the stage for a crucial clash that could redefine the league standings.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
