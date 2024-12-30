Erling Haaland‘s goal-scoring prowess, which was so impressive last season, has diminished this year, opening him up to sharp criticism from pundits. Following a relatively subdued performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League, the Manchester City striker has again faced heavy criticism for his performance.

The criticism highlights the high expectations placed on the player, and also the pressure that comes with playing at the highest level in one of the world’s top clubs.

Last week, former Manchester United star and current Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane launched a scathing critique of Haaland: “He’s almost like a League One player. He’s a brilliant striker, but he’s got to improve his all-round game.” Keane’s comments are particularly noteworthy because he is a well-known and respected pundit and former player, and his comments will be seen as significant by many fans and commentators.

Haaland responded to Keane’s criticism with a goal in Manchester City’s 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. However, his performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid was significantly less impressive, resulting in further criticism. The player has shown his ability to respond to criticism through his goal-scoring performances. However, he will need to continue to improve his overall game if he wants to continue his success. The high expectations associated with his transfer fee and his reputation will place considerable pressure on the player.

Rafael van der Vaart adds to the criticism

Former Ajax, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur player Rafael van der Vaart joined the chorus of critics. Van der Vaart stated: “Erling Haaland was very bad. If he doesn’t score, he’s quite useless. I find him a very average player with the ball…” The Dutch player was particularly critical of Haaland’s performance in the match and suggested that his overall contribution to the team was significantly underwhelming.

Van der Vaart went on to say: “Surely we can expect at least a little bit more than what we saw tonight. His teammates even skipped him. He was the worst player on the pitch.” These comments highlight not only the player’s own performance but also the impact that this had on the team as a whole. The high expectations placed on the player suggest that there is considerable pressure to perform.

The Champions League quarter-final first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The return leg in England will be crucial in determining which team will progress to the next stage of the competition. The result leaves the tie open, and the second leg will likely be a very closely fought game. The performance of Haaland in the second leg will be a key factor in determining the outcome of the match.