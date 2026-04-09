Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea controversy settled after latest meeting: ‘We made peace’

Enzo Fernandez has been under the spotlight in recent days following Chelsea’s decision to sanction him for comments deemed inappropriate regarding a potential future at Real Madrid. However, things now seem to have been clarified, with the controversy resolved in a way that works for all parties.

“We’re on the same page with Chelsea. We made peace yesterday,” said Javier Pastore, Fernandez’s agent, in an interview published by Top Mercato on Thursday. “There were never really any problems. We cleared the air.”

The main controversy arose when the Argentine midfielder said that Madrid was his favorite city in Europe because it reminded him of Buenos Aires. That was interpreted as a nod toward a potential move to Real Madrid, which led Chelsea to sanction him by leaving him out of the FA Cup clash against Port Vale last weekend.

“We explained to the player that, even though he hadn’t done anything wrong, he shouldn’t have said that,” Pastore added. “He naturally apologized to the club, his teammates, the coach, the sporting director, everyone. We’re all on the same page. We simply had to clear up the misunderstanding.”

Liam Rosenior, manager of Chelsea.

At the same time, the agent and former Paris Saint-Germain star made it clear that Fernandez’s focus is 100% on performing at the highest level with Chelsea: “Enzo still has six years left on his contract and we need to work together, which is what we’re doing.”

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Will Chelsea lift Enzo Fernandez’s sanction?

When Liam Rosenior addressed the Fernandez situation during a press conference last week, he said the sanction involved leaving the midfielder out for the next two matches: against Port Vale in the FA Cup—where the Blues won 7-0—and against Manchester City in the Premier League.

That match is still on the horizon: it will take place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. With the latest updates regarding the peace reached between the club and the player, the question now is whether Rosenior and the executives will reconsider and lift the sanction early.

This could be decisive for Chelsea’s chances, as Enzo Fernandez is one of the team’s top performers, and his presence on the field would provide a significant boost. The stakes are even higher considering Manchester City are direct rivals in the fight for a UEFA Champions League spot.

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Enzo Fernandez’s other major goal

Beyond his desire to reintegrate with Chelsea and contribute to the team in Premier League and FA Cup, one of Fernandez’s key motivations to resolve the conflict quickly is his international career.

“Enzo needs to play because he has a World Cup coming up,” Javier Pastore said in the same Top Mercato interview. With just over six weeks until Lionel Scaloni announces Argentina’s final roster, the midfielder seems likely to make the squad—but he cannot afford to miss game time at such a crucial stage.