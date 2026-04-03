Argentina stars Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister face uncertainty over their Premier League futures

With two months to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister have their spots secured with Argentina. They earned that status in part thanks to their performances in the Premier League, but their situations at club level are now far from certain.

This Friday, Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior revealed that Enzo Fernandez has been disciplined by the club and will not be part of the squad for the next two matches, against Port Vale in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the Premier League. The decision stems from comments made by the midfielder regarding his future that were not well received within the club.

Fernandez recently admitted that he is unsure whether he will still be playing for Chelsea next season, while also fueling rumors of a potential move to Real Madrid by stating that the Spanish capital is his favorite city in Europe.

“It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way,” Rosenior said Friday, according to BBC Sport. “I have got no bad words to say about him but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build.”

Liam Rosenior, manager of Chelsea.

The Chelsea coach later revealed that the decision was made collectively within the club. “It’s not all about me, or the sporting directors. The ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision,” Rosenior said. However, he shared an optimistic message regarding Fernandez’s future: “The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Eduardo Camavinga’s Real Madrid future uncertain as PSG reportedly push a move for the Frenchman

Alexis Mac Allister also faces uncertainty at Liverpool

Another Premier League standout in recent seasons is Alexis Mac Allister, a key figure for Liverpool during last year’s league title run. However, the current season has not been as successful at the team level, which could lead the club to make significant decisions in the near future.

“Liverpool are preparing changes, and Salah will not be the only departure. Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa are all on the transfer list,” Spanish outlet Diario AS reported Friday. “The inclusion of the Argentine midfielder is particularly surprising.”

Indeed, a restructuring at Liverpool following the departure of Mohamed Salah would signal a shift into a new era. However, Mac Allister’s potential exit is unexpected, given his importance in recent years and his continued role under coach Arne Slot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, as in Fernandez’s case, speculation surrounding Mac Allister’s future has also linked him with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish side are known to be targeting midfielders capable of providing a similar level of quality to what Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have delivered, and the Argentine players appear to fit that profile.