Cristiano Ronaldo handed surprise Golden Boot and title boost as Ivan Toney risks lengthy record 2026 World Cup-crushing ban after explosive referee outburst

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney were both expected to define the direction of the Saudi Pro League title race this month, but few imagined the latest twist would come from outside the pitch. The English forward at Al-Ahli is now at the centre of a storm that could hand Ronaldo and Al-Nassr a sudden boost in both the scoring charts and the Saudi Pro League title chase. What’s more, his future has been clouded by the threat of a potentially career-altering suspension following his explosive remarks about refereeing.

The controversy erupted after Al-Ahli’s tense meeting with Al-Fayha, a match that was overshadowed by two denied penalties that left Toney and the coaching staff seething. The frustration boiled over when the referee refused to overturn either decision, even after VAR checks, which pushed emotions toward a breaking point. Toney did not hold back after the final whistle, setting the stage for the disciplinary saga that followed.

His post-match interview, aired by Thamania, remains the source of the biggest shock. “The referee clearly overlooked two clear penalties, despite consulting VAR, but decided to deny Al-Ahli their rights,” he said, already sounding braced for trouble. Moments later, he escalated the accusation, adding, “The referee told us to focus on the AFC Champions League. Is that normal?”

Furthermore, the 29-year-old responded without hesitation when asked who these purported effects helped: “The team we’re chasing.” That suggestion leaves a little to the imagination, considering the fact that Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s team, is now four points ahead of his side, and with a game in hand.

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How long could the ban really be?

It was these accusations that alerted investigators and triggered the most serious disciplinary threat of Toney’s career. According to Goal, the English forward is now facing the possibility of a lengthy suspension, one severe enough that it could keep him out of club soccer for an extended period and disrupt any hope of representing England at the 2026 World Cup.

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The Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF) has yet to confirm any sanction, though Goal claims that sources close to the case suggest the charges include matters beyond his referee comments, including alleged betting-related violations.

Legal adviser Salman Al-Ramali underscored the gravity of the situation, telling Okaz: “Toney’s statement casts doubt on the integrity of refereeing and is detrimental to the Saudi League.” Citing Article 5/50 of the SAFF regulations, he added that penalties can include disqualification of up to 12 months, along with significant financial punishment of up to 300,000 riyals ($80,000).

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring

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How a possible ban could affect England at 2026 World Cup

This midpoint is where the scale of the suspension becomes clearer: Toney could be banned for as long as a full season, potentially keeping him sidelined long enough to derail his World Cup dreams entirely. The timing could hardly be more daunting for England manager Thomas Tuchel, who has been monitoring Toney closely amid uncertainty over striking options.

With Harry Kane’s fitness fluctuating and other forwards battling inconsistent form, the Al-Ahli star had been considered a strong candidate for upcoming call-ups. Should the suspension be enforced, his international pathway would be blocked at a moment when England needs depth more than ever.

Ivan Toney of England

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What it would mean for Ronaldo’s Golden Boot chances

Even though Ronaldo was nowhere near the fixture, his name inevitably entered the conversation due to the title implications. With Toney potentially removed from competition for an extended period, the Portuguese superstar’s chances of winning both the Golden Boot and the league title have instantly improved. The 41-year-old trails Toney by four goals, but the latter’s absence would significantly open the door for Ronaldo to step up his game in the final seven league games.