Premier League honors former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as he joins elite club

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Eden Hazard of Chelsea.
Eden Hazard has been one of the most unique players of the 21st century, not for his records, but for the pure joy of watching him glide across the pitch in a way few others could replicate. With his lasting legacy in English soccer, the Premier League has honored the former Chelsea star, inducting him into its prestigious Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the Premier League announced that Eden Hazard has been added to the Premier League Hall of Fame. Across 245 appearances, he recorded 85 goals, 57 assists, and won two league titles., leaving an impact on the field, on Chelsea, and on the league that will be remembered for years to come.

Following the announcement, Hazard took to his social media to share his gratitude. “For a small Belgian guy from Braine-le-Comte playing for fun, being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame with these greats of the game at 34 years old is crazy. Thank you to all of you; I will see you soon, my friends!” the retired star posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Chelsea star is part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class alongside Manchester United legend Gary Neville. With his induction, Hazard becomes the fifth Chelsea player to receive the honor, joining Didier Drogba (2022), Petr Čech (2023), and Ashley Cole and John Terry (both in 2024).

Eden Hazard announced as new Premier League Hall of Famer.

Hazard and his unique impact at Chelsea

Hazard arrived at Chelsea in 2012 from Lille, where he had already begun his meteoric rise as one of Europe’s brightest young stars. During the 2014-15 season, he was named Premier League Player of the Season and finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or voting, the highest ranking of his career, alongside his top-10 finish in 2018.

Report: Premier League to almost break Boxing Day tradition this season

see also

Report: Premier League to almost break Boxing Day tradition this season

Despite winning “only” two Premier League titles with Chelsea and not posting record-breaking numbers, Hazard’s influence transcended statistics. Renowned as one of the most gifted dribblers of his generation, he consistently delivered in big moments, scoring the title-clinching goal against Crystal Palace in 2014-15 and netting a brace in his farewell match, a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League final.

Even the Premier League’s official website has described Hazard as the league’s best player of the 2010s, a decade that also featured stars from Manchester City and Liverpool. Across seven seasons in England, he attempted 1,441 dribbles and completed 909, more than any other player during that period.

Premier League Hall of Fame members

  • 2022: Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira, Sergio Agüero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, and Ian Wright.
  • 2023: Tony Adams, Petr Čech, and Rio Ferdinand.
  • 2024: Ashley Cole, Andy Cole, and John Terry.
  • 2025: Gary Neville and Eden Hazard.
