Endrick makes final decision on Olympique Lyon, Real Madrid future after 2026 World Cup

Endrick has reignited his career with his move to Olympique Lyon, a switch that was also encouraged by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti as the striker pushes for a spot at the 2026 World Cup. While currently in strong form, the forward has now made a final decision on his future between Lyon and Real Madrid following the tournament in North America.

After falling out of head coach Xabi Alonso’s plans at Real Madrid, Endrick decided to leave the Spanish side in search of minutes to strengthen his chances with the Brazil national team. In less than two months, the striker has already adapted to Paulo Fonseca’s squad and established himself as a key contributor.

With five goals and one assist in the six matches he has played so far for the French club, Lyon have won every game in which Endrick has featured. Reports have even raised the possibility of extending the Brazilian striker’s loan, with financial factors seen as the only obstacle to a potential new agreement.

Speaking to the podcast Win Win, Thiago Freitas was asked about Endrick’s future after his six-month loan expires, and the player’s agent was clear: “Endrick was loaned to Lyon for six months. The decision has already been made, and he will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season. There’s no ambiguity or secrecy about it. The agreement is only a loan, with no option to buy, so he will return.“

Endrick claims the ball after a hat-trick in the Olympique Lyon cs. FC Metz.

Despite finding his best form at Lyon, Endrick remains eager to return and succeed with Los Blancos. “What will happen next season? I can’t predict it, but I can tell you that at the end of this season Endrick will once again be a Real Madrid player,” the agent concluded.

After completing his move to Lyon, Alonso was dismissed days later, with Álvaro Arbeloa appointed as Real Madrid’s new head coach. Still, the plan remains for Endrick to make the most of these six months in France before fighting for a place in Madrid’s squad.

Ancelotti’s role in Endrick’s move

Endrick has long spoken publicly about his ambition to make Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and after appearing in only three matches during the first half of the 2025-26 season, a move became inevitable. Although the decision ultimately belonged to the 19-year-old, Ancelotti also played a role in encouraging it after managing him at Real Madrid last season.

The youngster’s agent revealed he held talks with the Brazilian coach, which helped shape the decision: “Endrick spoke with Ancelotti and, of course, he also spoke with Xabi Alonso about this topic. He’s a young player, and both are very experienced coaches, great winners as players and as managers, so any advice that comes from them carries enormous value.“

In addition to conversations with the coaches, Freitas said Real Madrid and Brazil stars Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo also spoke with Endrick. “Endrick is friends with them and, of course, talks with them daily. He also has other friends on the Brazil national team, such as Lucas and Bruno, who play at Lyon. He spoke with them about the club, the fans, and the city, and they help him a lot,” the agent added.