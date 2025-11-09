Trending topics:
Not only Rashford: Barcelona are reportedly targeting a 20-year-old winger ahead of the next summer transfer market

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League.
Barcelona have established themselves as one of the best offensive teams of the 2025-26 season. Despite the constant absences of Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski, they have managed to shine in terms of scoring with Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Marcus Rashford. Given this, the arrival of the Englishman as a permanent signing seemed likely, but the Culers have reportedly shown interest in a 20-year-old star ahead of next summer transfer market.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are considering other options for the future of their offense. While Rashford has attracted a lot of attention with his performances, they are keeping an eye on Malick Fofana, Olympique Lyon‘s left winger. With this in mind, the Culers have reportedly begun talks with the 20-year-old star’s agent to determine whether it is possible to reach an agreement for his services.

In the 2025-26 season, Malick Fofana has emerged as one of Olympique Lyon’s most crucial offensive players. Although he has scored only two goals this season, his ability to disrupt defenses with speed and dribbling creates significant opportunities for his teammates by opening up spaces. At just 20 years old, and under contract until 2028, Fofana’s departure from the French team would require a substantial transfer fee.

Although Barcelona seem open to continuing to seek alternatives in the transfer market, Marcus Rashford has emerged as one of the best-positioned players. On loan from Manchester United, the 28-year-old star could arrive for an estimated $34 million for his purchase option. In addition, the Englishman has scored six goals and contributed seven assists in 15 games, making him one of the club’s leading scorers.

Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais looks on during the UEFA Europa League.

Flick imposes key workout on Rashford to reignite his top form at Barcelona

With Raphinha injured, Marcus Rashford has embraced a prominent role since his arrival in Barcelona. Far from being overwhelmed by the pressure, the Englishman has capitalized on his opportunities in attack. He not only shines statistically but also adds significant value with his verticality and flexibility, providing the team with numerous alternatives. Despite this, coach Hansi Flick has reportedly assigned him specific tasks to help him achieve peak performance.

Rashford set for permanent transfer? Barcelona reportedly make bold request to seal stunning move

Hansi Flick, as per Diario Sport, expects Marcus to actively engage in the team’s collective pressure. Furthermore, he needs to enhance his defensive contributions by coordinating movements with the left-back and improving his defensive recovery after losing possession. With this, the coach aims for Marcus to have an impact as balanced as Raphinha’s, becoming a versatile asset for the team while seeking consistency in his performance.

