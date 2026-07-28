Don Garber wants Christian Pulisic in MLS: ‘Give him an opportunity to do what Landon Donovan did’

MLS commissioner Don Garber made a public pitch for Christian Pulisic to make the jump to Major League Soccer, specifically endorsing NYCFC’s pursuit of the American winger.

Speaking on Fox News, Garber didn’t hold back on how big a signing he believes Pulisic would be for the league. “I hope that they could sign a Christian Pulisic. I believe he would be great in our league, and I believe our league would be great for him,” Garber admitted.

“Give him an opportunity to do what Landon Donovan did – come to Major League Soccer, spread your wings, be a star,” Garber continued, adding that Pulisic “would be a game changer for our league“.

For now, though, Pulisic remains at AC Milan, where his contract runs through June 2027, with the Italian club also holding an option to extend it an additional year. His name has been tied to transfer speculation more than usual this summer, following a rough 2026 World Cup with the United States that ended at the Round of 16 after a loss to Belgium.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States. (Getty Images)

That speculation gained real traction in June, when NYCFC made an approach to sign Pulisic and try to bring him back to his home country. Milan rejected it outright, making clear the winger wasn’t available, a stance club officials have repeated consistently since.

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see also Christian Pulisic’s Milan future depends on one key factor after Ruben Amorim’s arrival

Milan’s resolve was tested again more recently when Galatasaray reportedly reached out to gauge Pulisic’s availability, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Turkish club’s contact amounted to an informational inquiry rather than a formal offer, and Milan gave the same answer they gave NYCFC: Pulisic isn’t for sale.

Landon Donovan’s MLS legacy

Garber’s comparison points to one of the clearest success stories of an American star returning home in his prime. Landon Donovan originally signed with Bayer Leverkusen in 1999, but he struggled to adapt to life in Germany and spent much of that six-year spell on loan back home with the San Jose Earthquakes.

He later returned to Europe for brief loan stints with Bayern Munich and twice with Everton, in 2010 and 2012, impressing enough in the Premier League to leave some wondering whether he’d ever commit to a permanent move abroad. He never did.

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In 2005, Donovan chose to return to the United States for good, signing with the LA Galaxy, and that decision defined the rest of his career. Rather than chasing a bigger European move, he became the face of MLS: he retired with 145 goals, a tally that stood as the league scoring record until Chris Wondolowski later surpassed it, and he won six MLS Cup titles along with two Supporters’ Shields with the Galaxy in 2010 and 2011.

He was named to a record 14 consecutive MLS All-Star Games and won MLS Cup MVP honors twice, in 2003 and 2011, retiring as a champion in his final match, the 2014 MLS Cup final.