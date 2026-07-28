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2026 World Cup MVP Rodrigo Hernandez reportedly turns down PSG move eyeing his arrival to Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Rodri of Spain
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesRodri of Spain

After Real Madrid’s intervention in the negotiations for Yan Diomande, the Ivorian moved away from Paris Saint-Germain permanently. Therefore, the French side was reportedly very upset with the Spanish side, and they were allegedly looking to intervene in the signing of Rodrigo Hernandez. As the 2026 World Cup MVP, he has attracted a lot of interest, but he has decided to reject the move, getting closer to Los Blancos.

According to Aritz Gabilondo, via Diario AS, PSG have contacted Rodri and his entourage directly, looking to reach an agreement to sign him. However, the 30-year-old star has decided to directly reject the French side, as his plans are to return to Spain for family reasons. After this, he appears to be getting closer to a move to Real Madrid as a star signing. However, his departure from Manchester City may not be easy.

Rodrigo Hernandez is one of the most important players in Manchester City’s recent history. For this reason, he still has a contract until 2027, and they do not seem very open to letting him leave for free. With this in mind, Real Madrid would have to pay a transfer fee that is expected to be between €45-55 million, as the 30-year-old star is pushing strongly to play for José Mourinho’s side.

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Unlike many teams, the Citizens do not usually hold onto their stars, instead opening the door to negotiations. With Rodrigo’s only objective being to play for Real Madrid, both parties seem destined to reach an understanding. However, they have not reached a contractual agreement or a definitive transfer. Therefore, Manchester City continue trying to renew the contract of its captain and key figure.

Rodri #16 of Spain celebrates with his medal after the team&#039;s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Rodri #16 of Spain celebrates with his medal after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Report: Rodri medical procedure won’t stop Real Madrid transfer

After the end of the 2026 World Cup, Rodrigo Hernandez felt physical discomfort in his back. As a result, fans appeared to be concerned about his move to Real Madrid. Ahead of the 2026-27 season, the 30-year-old star decided not to undergo surgery, but he did decide to have a medical procedure. Despite this, the possible signing by the Spanish side is not at risk.

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Enzo Maresca confirms Rodri’s back surgery: For how long will the Manchester City star be out?

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Enzo Maresca confirms Rodri’s back surgery: For how long will the Manchester City star be out?

According to Rodra from ESPN, via X, Rodrigo has undergone a spinal injection, which will be an outpatient procedure. With this, he will wait for the discomfort to subside. However, his physical condition will have to be evaluated during the medical tests, which should determine whether his back problems will continue in the near future. Despite this, the 30-year-old midfielder is positive about his physical condition.

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