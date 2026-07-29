Ted Lasso Season 4: Which main cast members are returning, who’s leaving, and the new faces joining

Ted Lasso is finally making its long-awaited return, and Apple TV+ has already given fans a first look at what promises to be a fresh chapter for the Emmy-winning series. While the latest trailer confirms that the show is heading in an exciting new direction, many of the biggest questions remain centered on who’s back, who’s out, and the new players arriving.

The beloved comedy has built its reputation on heartfelt storytelling, memorable characters, and soccer, and the upcoming season appears determined to preserve that winning formula. The club enters a completely different era, bringing new challenges while maintaining the warmth and optimism that made the series a worldwide success.

Season 4 premieres on August 5, with new episodes arriving weekly through October 7. After spending time back in the United States, Ted returns to England for what Apple describes as his biggest challenge yet, taking charge of a new project that changes the focus of the series.

Rather than continuing with the familiar men’s setup, the story now revolves around AFC Richmond’s newly formed women’s soccer team, marking a significant shift for the franchise. The decision follows the ending of Season 3, when the idea of launching a women’s side was first introduced.

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Apple’s official synopsis explains that Ted will be “taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.” The synopsis adds that the coach and his players will learn to take risks throughout the season as they embrace an entirely new journey.

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The familiar faces staying at the heart of the story

Although the series is entering new territory, several of the show’s biggest stars are returning to guide Richmond into its next chapter.

Jason Sudeikis reprises his role as Ted Lasso, once again leading the series as the endlessly optimistic American coach. Joining him are Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

Actor Character Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham Rebecca Welton Brett Goldstein Roy Kent Juno Temple Keeley Jones Brendan Hunt Coach Beard Jeremy Swift Leslie Higgins

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The trailer makes it clear that these characters remain central to the story, even as the soccer project changes direction. Their relationships, leadership and personal journeys continue to form the emotional backbone of the series.

Brendan Hunt, Tanya Reynolds, Jason Sudeikis, John Ternus, SVP, Apple, Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift and Juno Temple

Several Richmond favourites step away

One of the biggest surprises surrounding Season 4 is that many of the well-known men’s team players will no longer be regular cast members. Characters including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas and Sam Obisanya are expected to play little or no role in the new season as the focus shifts toward Richmond’s women’s side. While cameo appearances remain possible, reports suggest they will no longer drive the main storyline.

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Sudeikis explained why conversations with departing cast members were especially difficult. “Because I didn’t want them to hear it on the internet,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And because I love those guys and we all went through something together.”

Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, Cristo Fernández, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, James Lance, Nick Mohammed and Brendan Hunt

Nick Mohammed’s Nate Shelley is also expected to appear in a reduced capacity rather than as a full-time regular. Cristo Fernandez, whose energetic Dani Rojas became one of the show’s most beloved personalities, is also expected to sit out the new season. The trailer even includes a touching callback to his famous catchphrase.

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Actor Character Cristo Fernandez Dani Rojas Phil Dunster Jamie Tartt Various originals AFC Richmond squad Grant Feely Henry Lasso

Coach Beard tells one of the new players, “But football is life,” before she replies, “No, life is so much more than football.” The exchange serves as both a tribute to Dani and a reminder that the series has always used soccer as a backdrop for larger themes about life, friendship and personal growth.

Meet the new generation of Richmond

The biggest additions to Season 4 arrive through Richmond’s new women’s team, introducing several fresh characters who are expected to become the emotional center of the club’s latest adventure. Among the most prominent newcomers is Tanya Reynolds, who plays assistant coach Alice Chilton. Reynolds described her character as someone struggling to hide her softer side.

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Richmond coaches season 4

“I think Alice is trying really hard to be a version of herself that she is not,” Reynolds explained. “She wants to be taken seriously to the point that she has lost all sense of humor and sense of softness.” She added that Alice’s journey gradually allows that protective shell to disappear. “Her journey on Ted Lasso is about her very, very gradually and gently peeling back a hard, outer shell to the softness that’s underneath.”

Actor Character Tanya Reynolds Alice Chilton (assistant coach) Faye Marsay Lizzie Abbie Hern Gemma Jude Mack Boots Aisling Sharkey Niamh Rex Hayes Siobhan

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Joining Reynolds are Abbie Hern as ambitious striker Gemma, Jude Mack as goalkeeper Boots, Faye Marsay as determined defender Lizzie, and twins Niamh and Siobhan, played by Aisling Sharkey and Rex Hayes. The actresses underwent weeks of soccer training before filming began, working alongside professional coaches and experienced players to make the action feel authentic.