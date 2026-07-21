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Christian Pulisic linked with surprise move after 2026 World Cup woes with USMNT as Milan responds to fresh interest from Galatasaray

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Christian Pulisic‘s future has suddenly become one of the biggest talking points of the summer following a frustrating 2026 World Cup campaign with the United States national team. With fresh transfer speculation gathering pace, many supporters are now wondering whether the American star could be on the move before the new season begins.

The winger’s tournament was disrupted by injuries, and his difficult finish to the campaign has only intensified the debate surrounding his next step. Reports have now linked him with an unexpected destination, while Milan has reportedly made its position known amid growing interest from abroad.

The World Cup began brightly for the 27-year-old, who produced an assist in the opening victory over Paraguay and looked poised to play a leading role for the United States. However, a calf injury forced him to miss the second group-stage match, interrupting his momentum at the worst possible time.

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He later returned as a substitute against Turkiye before starting the knockout victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and the eventual defeat to Belgium. Even after returning to the lineup, Pulisic never appeared fully fit, and the tournament ended with reports of a hairline fracture in his leg, putting the start of Milan’s 2026-27 campaign in doubt.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Galatasaray makes contact over Pulisic

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Galatasaray contacted Milan to explore the possibility of signing Christian Pulisic during the summer transfer window. The Turkish champion reportedly made an initial inquiry to determine whether negotiations could begin.

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It is said that Galatasaray has only gathered information about the player’s availability and has yet to submit a formal offer. The club is evaluating whether a future move could become possible if circumstances change later in the transfer window.

The Istanbul side has been active in pursuing high-profile additions this summer, having also been linked with Milan forward Rafael Leao. Pulisic has emerged as another player admired by Galatasaray’s recruitment team.

pulisic leao

Rafael Leao of AC Milan interacts with Christian Pulisic

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That interest followed earlier speculation linking the American with Major League Soccer. New York City FC had also been credited with exploring a move for the forward, hoping to convince him to return to the United States.

Milan’s response becomes clear

The Italian club’s answer reportedly arrived quickly.

Tuttomercatoweb, however, adds that Milan immediately rejected Galatasaray’s approach and made it clear that Pulisic is not available for transfer. The same response was reportedly given to New York City FC, underlining the club’s determination to retain one of its key attacking players.

Despite the winger’s recent struggles, Milan continues to believe he can regain his best form under new head coach Ruben Amorim. Club owner Gerry Cardinale is also said to be firmly against a summer sale, viewing the United States international as an important figure in the club’s long-term plans.

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Amorim could play a key role as contract situation remains unresolved

Although the Rossoneri’s stance appears firm, Pulisic’s contractual situation continues to attract attention. His current agreement runs until June 2027, while the Serie A giant also holds an option to extend it by another year. Renewal discussions have reportedly slowed in recent months, although the club remains optimistic that an extension can eventually be reached.

pulisic amorim

Christian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Several reports indicate that Milan intends to reopen talks once Pulisic returns to Italy after his summer break. The expectation is that Ruben Amorim’s arrival could also play a significant role in convincing the American to continue his career at San Siro.

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One of Milan’s biggest reasons for optimism appears to be the arrival of Ruben Amorim. Club officials reportedly believe the Portuguese coach can help restore Pulisic’s confidence after a challenging second half of the previous season. Before injuries interrupted his progress, the American had established himself as one of the team’s most productive attacking players following his arrival from Chelsea in 2023.

With a fresh tactical approach expected under Amorim, Milan remains convinced that Pulisic can once again become one of the club’s standout performers.

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