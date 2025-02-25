Does Manchester United have a replacement for Amorim? An ex-Barcelona discusses the club’s current state

The ongoing speculation linking former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández with a potential move to Manchester United has intensified after recent reports suggesting INEOS, Manchester United’s owners, have been in contact with Xavi.

While Xavi is currently enjoying a sabbatical, the possibility of him taking charge of the struggling Premier League side is a topic of growing interest. The Spaniard’s comments regarding United’s progress under former manager Erik ten Hag, coupled with his stated desire to embark on a new project, has added fuel to the speculation.

Xavi was considered a potential candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United last summer, but INEOS ultimately decided to retain the Dutchman. However, with ten Hag’s subsequent dismissal and the appointment of Rúben Amorim, whose tenure has been marked by significant struggles, the speculation about Xavi has resurfaced. This renewed interest, especially with reports of INEOS contacting Xavi, suggests that he remains a candidate for the position.

Xavi’s comments on Manchester United’s progress

Following Barcelona’s Europa League encounter with Manchester United in 2023, Xavi expressed his admiration for the progress made under Erik ten Hag, stating, “I think Manchester is coming back, and they showed their best. We need to be proud… I think both teams are more or less in the same moment, in the same position, that we are coming back.” This statement, though made some time ago, underlines a degree of respect and recognition for the potential of Manchester United.

According to reports from Relevo, several clubs, including Manchester United, have contacted Xavi during the season. However, he is currently committed to his sabbatical year. The report suggests Xavi and his team have made it clear they want to take on a new managerial project from scratch, aiming for a long-term commitment to a competitive club. This suggests that he will be choosing his next role carefully.

Although Xavi rejected Manchester United’s advances last summer, the possibility of him joining the club in the future remains open. The report states that Xavi hasn’t completely ruled out the prospect of managing United should Rúben Amorim’s tenure prove unsuccessful. Amorim’s struggles this season, with Manchester United currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, significantly increases the chance that Xavi might be considered for the role.